Every so often, buzzwords rocket into virality, get plastered all over TikTok, and enjoy their five minutes of PR fame. But only a handful actually stick. In the past few years, the rave has been biohacking and longevity – and, fittingly, longevity doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere (a bit like the definition itself).

Now, I’ve always been a bit of a health nerd – or, more accurately, a health-anxious hypochondriac disguised as one. If I so much as had a cough, I’d declare it the beginning of the end, skip school, and opt to spend my 'final days' at home.

Spoiler: I’m still here, miraculously alive, and (thankfully) a lot more rational about my health spiralling these days. Rest, exercise and hydration, people – it really does work.

A few years back, I decided to take my health a bit more seriously – not to chase 'before and after' pictures, but to get a handle on the anxiety that was sending my nervous system into overdrive. I tweaked what I ate, cut back on doom-scrolling, paid more attention to what I consumed (on and offline), and stepped back from a few relationships that weren’t exactly helping my stress levels.

It became a full-scale rebrand – body, mind, and everything in between.

All of which is to say: I’m the dream customer for any shiny new wellness launch or gadget. So when I heard Neko Health were opening a brand-new clinic in Manchester, you best believe I was first in line.

Welcome to the age of preventative healthcare, as told by a 30-year-old* "wellness girlie."

**Technically 25, thanks to the heart age check – but we’ll get to that later.

Founded by Hjalmar Nilsonne, together with Spotify’s Daniel Ek, Neko Health already has clinics in Marylebone and Spitalfields. Manchester has become their third UK site, expected to deliver up to 20,000 scans a year.

Neko

In the heart of Lincoln Square lies a padded red chamber with some serious sci-fi, Black Mirror energy where relaxation meets revelation.

I’ll admit, sitting in the waiting area gave me a few butterflies. But any nerves disappeared fast thanks to the warm, welcoming staff who had me checked in and shown to my changing room in no time.

What happens in the appointment?

After checking in at reception, you’re shown to a private changing room where you swap your clothes for a robe and, to my surprise, an extremely comfortable pair of Jordan sliders.

Once changed, you meet your nurse and head into a private testing suite.

Becca Monaghan

The scan begins with mole mapping in a standing unit. Underwear stays on, but bras off is recommended, so no markings are missed.

A warm beam of light passes over your skin, capturing hundreds (if not thousands) of body markings. Completely painless, and over in minutes.

Robe back on, you move to the bed for a blood test. A tiny sample is whisked upstairs to the lab to check markers like blood sugar, cholesterol and diabetes risk. These results are later combined with your scan data to give a rounded overview of your health.

Becca Monaghan

Next up: an ECG, followed by an eye-pressure check. That one’s… interesting. Puffs of air are blown into each eye – pain-free, but almost impossible not to flinch, and I admittedly failed miserably. We got there in the end.

Grip strength is also measured, which feels like an oddly competitive mini-game.

Finally, a doctor steps in for the more traditional checks: examining moles and listening to your heart with a stethoscope.

Becca Monaghan





How are the results presented?

This is the juicy part – the moment you’ve been waiting for.

Once the scans are complete, you head back to your private changing room to get dressed, before moving into a sleek, minimal consultation room to sit down with a doctor and go through the results.

Here’s where everything comes together and is displayed on the big screen: blood oxygen, blood pressure, ankle pressure, blood fats, BMI, diabetes risk, amongst more – a full picture of what’s really going on inside.

As a quirky extra, you even get to hear your own heartbeat played through the speaker.

Becca Monaghan

The highlight for me? Discovering those lifestyle changes I mentioned earlier are actually paying off: a heart health age of 25 – and, not to humble brag, but "incredible" cholesterol levels.

You also receive an email detailing all of the results.

How long does it take?

From scan to consultation, the whole appointment takes around an hour.

How much does the Neko Health scan cost?

A full body scan at Neko Health comes in at £299, with the option to lock in future annual check-ups at a reduced rate of £249 if you book straight after your scan.





