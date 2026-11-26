Even Fox News predicts it’s “going to get ugly” for Donald Trump over his involvement in Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reinstatement.

Weeks after it emerged Huang, the leader of a huge American tech giant, had an affair with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy, Nvidia’s board unanimously chose to reinstate him as CEO despite national security concerns.

And, according to US president Trump himself, this was no accident.

In a remarkable interview live on CNBC , which lasted for almost an hour, the president admitted to convincing the board to give Huang his job back. With it, Trump reportedly made up to $15 million from his holdings of Nvidia stock, according to the Financial Times .

“I believe my intervention was very important … Nobody’s ever come back like this,” Trump said live on air.

Elsewhere, he revealed: “I spoke to them (Nvidia board), let me just put it that way, and I convinced them. And I must tell you, it was a lot easier to convince them yesterday than it was a week and a half ago.”

Trump was at one point asked why he, as the US president, is getting involved in the “corporate governance” of a public company.

He responded: “I’m doing it for the country. After the election, I watched our country lose $5 trillion because of a bad election. And I wasn’t on the ballot but it was still a bad election. And I watched that and you know, I better get involved. If I didn’t get involved, you’d probably have a very sad Nvidia for a long time to come.”

It’s fair to say the interview was telling.

“Yeah, we have to impeach this dude again,” someone wrote.





And, it seems even Fox News thinks this scandal will be difficult for Trump to move on from without an attempt at impeachment.

Typically a Trump ally, Fox News host Jesse Watters admitted: “The Democrats are now licking their chops over the Jensen affair and Trump personally restoring him as CEO … They will say the president is manipulating the market to enrich himself and his cabinet. And they’re going to say Jensen donated to the ballroom so Trump saved his hide.

“They’re going to say Trump put our national security at risk and is bowing to the Chinese … This is going to get ugly. Fast.”

This time, everyone agreed with him.

“And they would be right! No lies detected,” wrote one person.

Someone else pointed out: “When Jesse Watters finally gets it… you know it’s bad.”

Another account commented: “Well, yes.”

Someone else argued: “Yes. They will say all those things. Because they are true.”

“Those are the facts, so ‘they’ would be correct,” argued another.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.