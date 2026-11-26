People think Donald Trump has “lost it” after his bizarre Truth Social meme post about Jensen Huang.

On Monday, news emerged that Huang – the CEO of tech giant Nvidia who was removed from his job over two separate affairs (one with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy) – has been reinstated at the head of the company.

US president Donald Trump later revealed that he himself “convinced” the board to reinstate Huang as CEO . Trump reportedly made up to $15 million from his holdings of Nvidia stock, according to the Financial Times .

Trump brazenly gave a live TV interview admitting to his interference, and posted a bizarre meme of Huang on Truth Social related to his own assassination attempt.

Trump shared the image of himself taken at Butler, Pennsylvania in 2024 following an assassination attempt at a rally in which one civilian, Corey Comperatore, was killed and two others were wounded. In the picture, Trump’s face was replaced by Huang’s, he held a red bra in his hand and an Nvidia banner flew in the background.

“This is a real Trump post. He’d totally lost it,” one critic posted.

Someone else said: “did he just meme his own assassination attempt.”

Another pointed out: “By the way, while you're yukking it up over this post, remember that just out of frame, a man is dying from a bullet in his head that he got from trying to shield his wife and children from the shots.

“Hilarious material for a meme.”

Someone else wrote: “I am so embarrassed for this country. Yes this is real. Yes our president is insane and dangerous.”

Another suggested: “This is why states like Mississippi and Texas are turning blue.”

One person asked: “Who the hell makes a mockery out of their own ‘assassination attempt’?”

“Everyday there is a new level of depravity by Trump. A fellow citizen lost his life at Butler. There is no humor in this. There is no reason for it. Our president is unfit for office. One more reason there will be 173 Republicans left in the House and 44 in the Senate,” wrote someone else.

Someone else called the post: “Disgusting.”

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