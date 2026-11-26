Canada’s prime minister poked fun at Donald Trump ’s interior design choices as he mocked his Oval Office decoration.

Despite Trump’s claim to be the greatest president the US has ever had and having gained historic levels of respect for the country, recent events would very much suggest otherwise.

Much has been made of Trump’s renovation to the historic White House, particularly the Oval Office, which Trump keeps adding yet more gold to. Critics have slammed the look as tacky and Liberace-esque, while people think King Charles subtly threw shade at Trump’s gold adornments during a visit earlier this year.

At Canada’s annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa over the weekend, the country’s prime minister Mark Carney addressed the room and made Trump the punchline.

“Damn. This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator,” Carney said to laughter from the audience.

Someone commented: “America is a global laughingstock thanks to dear leader.”

Another said: “A+ troll.”

“Oh Canada. The rest of the World is SO envious having this classy man as your leader … Enjoy !!” another argued.

Another argued: “Our ( Pre-Trump allies ) are mocking us.

“America has never been weaker, & more of a laughingstock, than it is under Trump.”

“I’m so proud our Prime Minister Mark Carney isn’t a a Trump bootlicking quisling,” wrote another.

Someone else suggested: “He's everything Trump isn't, Trump will hate with every fibre of his being, it's great.”

Another claimed: “The entire world is mocking [Donald Trump]'s taste for cheap bling.”

One person suggested: “Carney is hilarious. The reason why he constantly outplays MangoMussolini is that he has relatively little ego for a world leader. He can actually laugh at himself. This is a veritable superpower when dealing with fragile narcissist authoritarians.”

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