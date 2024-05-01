Rockstar confirms LA Noire is back

Rockstar Games has confirmed LA Noire is back and when it will be free-to-play for those who are subscribed to its GTA+ premium service.

The developers recently announced Bully and LA Noire would be added to GTA+, which already has games such as Red Dead Redemption,GTA: The Trilogy (featuring GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas) and GTA: Liberty City Stories.

A timeframe wasn't given as to when Bully and LA Noire would be available.

But Rockstar unexpectedly announced LA Noire will be available on its service on May 2.

L.A. Noire 4K Trailer Watch the new trailer for L.A. Noire, presented in 4K Ultra HD. For the optimal viewing experience, go full screen on a 4K enabled ...

Rockstar's synopsis of the game says: "Step into the shoes of LAPD detective Cole Phelps as he's thrown headfirst into a city drowning in its own success, where corruption is rampant, the drug trade is exploding, and murder rates are at an all-time high.

"In his fight to climb the ranks and do what's right, Phelps must unravel the truth behind a string of arson attacks, racketeering conspiracies, and brutal murders, battling the LA underworld and even members of his own department to uncover a secret that could shake the city to its rotten core.

"Solve cases inspired by real crimes from 1947 Los Angeles - one of the most corrupt and violent times in LA history - as you attempt to find the truth in a city where everyone has something to hide.

"Utilising revolutionary facial animation technology that captures every nuance of an actor's facial performance in astonishing detail, LA Noire blends breathtaking action with true detective work for an unprecedented interactive experience."

It's not yet confirmed when Bully will be available through GTA+, Rockstar's GTA Online premium membership program which is expanding to include more games.

