GTA 6 - Live updates as release date 'delayed' to 2026

Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming down the tracks, but fans hoping that it arrives on time in 2025 could be set for disappointment.

New reports suggest that the highly-anticipated Rockstar Games release could slip back to a 2026 release date due to delays in development.

Kotaku reports insiders with knowledge of the game's development have said it is running behind schedule and that it's likely to release later than expected in 2025, or even fall back to 2026.

In related news, Rockstar put employees on notice, issuing a memo to workers to push them into returning back into the office for five-days-a-week in an attempt - in their understanding - to stop delays. Employees at the company have since blasted that decision.

If development is behind schedule, that might shed some light on why Rockstar is doing this. After all, there is some hot anticipation backing the game.

Since Rockstar posted the trailer for GTA 6 in early December, after it was leaked online, social media has been a hotbed for leaks, rumours and theories about when exactly the game will be released, when further details such as trailers will be announced, what will be in the game itself and loads more.

It's no surprise really given that Grand Theft Auto 5 was widely recognised as the best game of the last decade - it came out in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and theories, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

Fans spot Rockstar's 'finishing touches' Fans over on Reddit have spotted some curious activity with Rockstar Games' hiring activity. The company is hiring for a new Mission Designer, Gameplay Character Animator, and a Branding Designer. And these moves have caused some speculation... User Ralome said: "Adding in all the finishing touches for world building is a good sign. It'll be a lot of fleshing out the world now with near complete builds forming." While another added "They’re essentially in the final stages of the dev cycle if they’re designing missions, creating animations, play testing, and hiring for marketing positions."

Trailer recreated using real-life footage A Reddit user has posted a version of the trailer using real-life footage to mimic what's in it. deltagta6 posted the video in the GTA 6 Subreddit; it uses the audio from the original trailer. And other users on Reddit are talking about it. One user said: "Aww man this got me hyped for GTA again like a new trailer, well done OP (original poster)." NefariousnessOk3732 said: "The fact that its not even a parody at this point its just recreating real life footage is really saying something." Givemebackmyeyeholes said: "Didn't realize so much of the trailer was references to real viral videos online. Dope video!" Entrinity said: "Real life looks worse than the game somehow." NeedForMadnessAuto said: "Very epic."

Reaction to potential 2026 delay Users in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been commenting their thoughts on the development GTA 6 could release in 2026. HearTheEkko said: "Color me surprised, a Rockstar game might be delayed." JacquesWebster2nd2nd said: "I'm not sure if I can take it anymore if it gets delayed to 2026." Sold_anake said: "Nah they announce it early so they don’t delay it."

Hope for 'improved gunplay' Reddit user Zealousideal_Roll827 said GTA 6 'needs improved gunplay'. They posted on the GTA 6 Subreddit: "I hope GTA 6 goes with a similar approach as RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2), making gunplay a bit harder with heavier physics, better sound design and more advanced movement for combat." It's got a lot of users talking on the social media site. One user posted: "I'm hoping they incorporate the steadying mechanic from RDR2. Like when you aim and that small circle closes onto the reticle to let you know it will be accurate. Love that feature, it makes gunplay way more dynamic." QueasyTap3594 said: "Guns need to hit heavier when you shoot, everything in GTA V feels like a .22, including the rocket launcher." MartianFromBaseAlpha said: "If they make it more like RDR2, that's fine by me, but unlike many others on this sub, I like GTA V shooting too. I play with a controller on PC and it's precise enough for me to not have to use any sort of auto aim."

How the final GTA 5 map made by community looked With a new version of the GTA 6 Mapping Project posted on the GTA 6 Subreddit, a user has posted how the final GTA 5 map looked from a similar project - and it's said to be around 90 percent accurate. From all the leaks, trailers and popular speculation, the map painted a picture of what San Andreas and Los Santos, fictional versions of South California and Los Angeles, was expected to look like. SpecialistSecret4578 posted screenshots of it in the GTA Subreddit saying 'that's genuinely so impressive' and asking how it was done. GarbageZenna said: "Leaks, trailers, time and patience, just like they do now. They just didn’t have quite as much to go off back then." ivappa said: "After the GTA 6 trailer dropped and saw people trying to recreate the maps and stuff, I went down a rabbit hole of older forums and posts from the time GTA 5 was revealed. it was amazing." dweeb-destroyer said: "Analyzing the f**k out of the trailers and any screenshots that were provided." roryb93 said: "Wasn’t there a screenshot from the trailer that showed the sat nav on a boat as well?" K1nd4Weird said: "The same way they're doing it now. We have some leaks which help. We currently have one trailer which also helps. Soon we'll get new screenshots and trailers. And more of the map will get filled in. It just takes patience and pouring over available data. Looking for landmarks to figure out where things are in relation to one another."

Playing as prison inmate 'overdue' A Reddit user has posted a gif of the third shot in the trailer of Lucia in prison uniform looking out of the window at what look like other inmates, saying 'getting to be a prison inmate in a GTA game is well overdue'. It's not yet known if Lucia will be playable in prison, or what circumstances she finds herself there, at this stage but DemiPyramid hopes this will be a playable segment. There are mixed opinions on if this will be playable in the comments. No-Fisherman-6991 said: "Perhaps we'll get familiar with the game mechanics while in prison. In the same fashion as Mafia 2." OnDaToiletPoopin said: "Kinda reminds me of how SR2 (Saints Row 2) started and I think that would be a great idea!" Alive_Bodybuilder288 said: "I suspect it's the opening cutscene and the gameplay starts with us getting picked up by Jason. Hope you’re right though." Fushigibama said: "Still can’t get over how f*****g good this shot looks!" PapaYoppa said: "Don't get your hopes up it could all only be a shorty cutscene."

Map 'could extend so much further north' A Reddit user has posted the most recent version of the 'leaked' GTA 6 map on a picture of the state of Florida and says it 'could extend so much further into the north'. Living-Implement3905 posted what looks like an update from the GTA 6 Mapping Project which takes all the information from the trailer, leaks and strong speculation to form the map and it continues to be updated as more information or speculation emerges. And NFmtzX1969 posted that on top of a map of Florida to show just how much further it could be extended and what else could feature.

