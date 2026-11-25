The next generation of PlayStation hardware, expected to be the PS6, has been officially addressed by a Sony boss.

Tech specs, along with info about the speculated PS6 handheld console understood to be called Project Canis, have also been previously 'leaked' by a renowned tech insider.



A former PlayStation boss thinks next-gen PlayStation console development efforts should be made on making the PS6 more affordable.

Indy100's PS6 live blog has all the latest Sony announcements, release date, price developments, hardware news, specs, specifications and other confirmed updates and rumours about the next-generation PlayStation.

PS6 major update from Sony Sony shared an earnings update for the most recent financial quarter and CFO Lin Tao spoke about development of the next generation of PlayStation. Speaking in a recent earnings call (via Video Games Chronicle), she said looking ahead to the next fiscal year, "we intend to make solid progress in preparing for the next-gen platform" and that "solid progress" is already being made in terms of development. "From next fiscal year onward, there will be investment in the new platform," she added. "For future growth, we have to attach great importance to a new platform and make the necessary investments for that. "We have to support the soundness of our platform and think about how rationally we can invest in that platform. We will announce that at an appropriate time in the future."

Cheaper PS6 console should be priority says former PlayStation boss Former Sony Interactive Entertainment America president and CEO Shawn Layden thinks the next-gen PlayStation should have more focus on being affordable. Layden said on The Trophy Room podcast: "I think we have enough power in the machine. "The innovation needs to come from not making PS6 $1,200, it's to make another PS5 for $300. That would be true innovation. "This is the first platform [PS5] that I've seen go up in price over time; at the end of the PS2 era it was $99 and that's how you accelerate the explosion of the install base."

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