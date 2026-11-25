Tech experts have revealed whether GTA 6 truly runs best on base PS5 or XBOX Series X consoles - and the results will surprise you.

GTA 6 released on 19 November and players are getting deeper into exploring the rich world of Leonida, with loads of viral clips, moments, gameplay and reactions being posted across social media.



Reviews saw GTA 6 get a MetaCritic rating of 99, the joint highest rated for a game in history alongside the original release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and I've called it the best game ever made in my review for The Independent.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest GTA 6 news, Rockstar Games announcements, viral moments, clips, reactions, discoveries, secrets and more as they happen.

GTA 6 PS5 v XBOX Series X performance revealed - result will surprise you Tech experts at Digital Foundry have revealed the platforms GTA 6 runs best on - and the results may surprise you. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the game runs best on PS5 Pro out of the four consoles it can be played on at launch, with XBOX Series S in fourth but still able to run the game well. But the eyebrow raising finding is that XBOX Series X consoles actually run GTA 6 better than a base PS5, according to the expert analysis. Digital Foundry found Series X holds a steady frame rate in exploration compared to the base PS5 but both consoles struggle to maintain a fixed 30fps (frames per second) when a lot is happening on screen.

To note, the Series X is slightly more powerful than the base PS5 and that seems to be helping here. The game has been marketed as 'plays best on PS5'.

Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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