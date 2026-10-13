GTA 6 LIVE: New Lucia nude 'leaks' emerge as fans await release

New GTA 6 gameplay 'leaks' shared by notorious leaker Cyberleek appear to show Lucia nude - but all may not be as it seems.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November.

Rockstar Games recently revealed the first in-game radio stations and hosts, giving fans a new look at the music coming to Grand Theft Auto VI.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Lucia fully nude in latest GTA 6 gameplay 'leaks' The latest two GTA 6 gameplay 'leaks' from the notorious Cyberleek appear to have been shared online but all may not be as it seems. The first of two clips seems to show a completely nude Lucia free-roaming the open world, including parachuting and robbing an ATM. However nobody in the world reacts to her being completely naked - so it seems as though it's a debug menu feature pulled from a cutscene model rather than something that can actually be done or NPCs have not yet been programmed to react Cyberleek seems to have. The latest leak is an awkward closeup of Lucia before she then walks down the street completely naked. This comes after Cyberleek appeared to show a gameplay leak of Jason free-roaming naked and Rockstar confirmed to IGN when switching characters, Jason can be seen naked in the shower. Cyberleek is running another poll asking people what they want to see next. The leaker previously released videos in what they said was a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' were also linked to a cryptocurrency and Cyberleek ran polls where people could pay to vote for what they wanted to see next. Each video that was 'leaked' also included a mention of the memecoin throughout and that still remains.

GTA 6 blimp spotted in Miami A Goodyear blimp advertising GTA 6 has gone up in Miami. A new 'Vice City' livery was spotted on the blimp with a photo of this posted on Facebook.

Cyberleek releases another 'leak', threatens to release GTA 6 build again Cyberleek appears to have shared another 'leak' online, appearing to show an awkward closeup on a naked Lucia. The leaker has also once again threatened to release what they claim is a build of GTA 6 if their memecoin hits a market cap of $30 million. However it has once again collapsed. It's been posted online the latest message from Cyberleek appears to have said: "Every milestone hit means a new GTA 6 leek [sic] the next day. Blow past multiple levels and the leeks [sic] stack: one per day, in order, until you're caught up." The message then appears to list different activities at different values of the cryptocurrency, going up to $30m for a "full 200GB playable build". Cyberleek previously released videos in what they said was a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' have also been linked to a cryptocurrency and Cyberleek ran polls where people could pay to vote for what they wanted to see next. Each 'leaked' video includes a mention of the memecoin throughout and that still remains.

One month to go until GTA 6 can be pre-loaded There's just one month to go until GTA 6 can be pre-loaded by those who have pre-ordered a version. Ahead of the game's release on 19 November, GTA 6 can be pre-loaded on 12 November. Today is 12 October, marking exactly a month until the game can start to be pre-loaded. We really are in the final stretch now...

Gamers mock Cyberleek gameplay In the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, one Redditor posted details of what the latest 'leak' from Cyberleek appears to show - and gamers have been mocking how Cyberleek is playing the build of GTA 6 they seemingly have. In the comments, Niels_Nakkeost said: "It's impressive how bad this Cyberleek guy is at playing the game." MrEpicFerret said: "The nude stuff is 100 per cent a debug thing if not a single NPC has reacted to it so far, probably won't be in the final release. Also genuinely so funny how bad this dude is at the game - he can't shoot, can't drive, can't even f*****g parachute LMFAOO." junttiana said: "Man this guy really sucks at video games. Also, it's obvious that this guy has a dev build where he can simply take off the clothes, NPCs would 100 per cent react to full nudity normally." OutlandishnessOk6696 said: "Well if NPCs don't react I assume it's just the dev build he has. My guess is that there are naked models for Lucia and Jason but only for cutscenes." Different-Stable-678 said: "Yo this guy just sucks at gaming full stop."

Lucia fully nude in latest GTA 6 gameplay 'leak' A new GTA 6 gameplay 'leak' from the notorious Cyberleek appears to have been shared online but all may not be as it seems. The clip seems to show a completely nude Lucia free-roaming the open world, including parachuting and robbing an ATM. However nobody in the world reacts to her being completely naked - so it seems as though it's a debug menu feature pulled from a cutscene model rather than something that can actually be done or NPCs have not yet been programmed to react Cyberleek seems to have. This comes after the leaker appeared to show a gameplay leak of Jason free-roaming naked and that Rockstar confirmed to IGN when switching characters, Jason can be seen naked in the shower. Cyberleek is running another poll asking people what they want to see next. The leaker previously released videos in what they said was a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' were also linked to a cryptocurrency and Cyberleek ran polls where people could pay to vote for what they wanted to see next. Each video that was 'leaked' also included a mention of the memecoin throughout and that still remains.

Rockstar Games reveals first wave of GTA 6 radio stations and hosts Rockstar Games has confirmed the first wave of radio stations and hosts that will be available in GTA 6. Six stations and their hosts are available to preview today: Cocoteo FM: Leonida's home for the best of modern Latin music. Hosted by El Martillo and La Gata and featuring everything from bachata and merengue to dembow and reggaeton - Cocoteo FM is el party que nunca se apaga.

Back Country Radio: MW and Delta Dawne blast renegade country music to the Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn and beyond. Stay tuned for Back Country's roving reporter, swamp meteorologist and Delta's not-so-secret lover Mud Dog Mike checking in from the driver's seat of his Grassrivers airboat.

AfroBank FM: Turn up the gbedu with Burna and Palmsy, AfroBank FM's dynamic duo curating the best in African music, from 20th-century classics and undiscovered gems to contemporary sounds like amapiano, 3-step and more.

The Chamber 106.6: Crushing metal has landed in Leonida. Jump in the pit with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom for classic metal from the 80s and beyond as they channel Leonida's deep metal roots.

Flash FM: The Vice City institution that delivers the best in pop music with Robyn and Alex - guaranteed to make you dance no matter where you find yourself in the Goodtime State.

Dirty South Classics: A little southern hospitality from Trick and Trina, blasting regional rap and hip-hop classics. From the beach to the block, nobody reps Leonida and the South like they do. Plus, for the first time ever, GTA 6 will have a series of on-demand podcasts, with both radio and podcasts available to listen to in vehicles or on foot through newly introduced headphones and earbuds connected to their smartphones. Previews of these stations can be listened to in the music section of Rockstar's website here.

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