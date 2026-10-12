A Texas Republican has been mocked for creating what people think could be the “worst campaign ad of all time”.

As we head into the midterm elections in the US , one of the most tightly fought races is unfolding between Republican candidate Ken Paxton and Democrat candidate James Talarico.

In proof of how concerned the Republicans are by the outcome of the Senate race in Texas, Trump has visited the state three times in one month to campaign for his candidate. So, with all the energy going into Paxton’s campaign, people have been left baffled that his campaign ad is frankly terrible.

Discussing the ad on social media, someone explained: “Here in Texas there’s a pro Ken Paxton political ad that plays constantly that says ‘Missing child posters go up, Ken Paxton takes them down’ with a visual of that and it just sort of comes across like he doesn’t want them to be found and it’s unfortunately very funny.”

And, it looks just as bad as it sounds.

“It might actually be the worst campaign ad of all time,” someone argued, sharing the clip.

“Genuinely what were they thinking,” the same person asked.

Someone else mused: “I'm pretty sure this is meant to say ‘Ken Paxton will help find the missing children’ but the wording on it is so weird and absurd lmao.”

Another said: “Worst political ad of 2026.”

One person wrote: “This s**t got me dying laughing cause who thought this was a good idea to make.”

“‘When missing posters go up, Ken Paxton takes them down’ is going to live rent free in my head for the rest of this campaign,” another commented.

Someone else said: “I wasn't prepared for how funny this is.”

“SON IM F**KING CRYIN THIS STATE ISNT REAL,” another wrote.

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