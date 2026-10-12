'When he's right, he's right': Trump actually said something people agree with

Donald Trump said something people agreed with when he suggested his audience would clap at anything he said.

Not for the first time in recent days, Trump seemed to have a pop at the intelligence of his own supporters after he openly mocked them for applauding the “stupidest things” he says at a campaign rally.

It comes not long after Trump made a comment about the average IQ in attendance at a recent event, in what many people think was a dig at his supporters.

Then, while speaking at a midterm rally in Tennessee, Trump admitted: “It’s amazing. When you stand up here, it’s just like, the love. I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap. ‘Oh, I love you so [much]’.”

The crowd indeed laughed and applauded. And, for once, some people actually found themselves with the remark made by the controversial US president.

“When he’s right, he’s right,” one critic commented in response.

Another said: “Trump is telling you you’re brainless sheep and you clap in affirmation.”

Someone else said: “Fact check: TRUE.”

One person commented: “I have to agree with Trump. His fans are the dumbest people I've ever seen.”

“So he called them stupid and they literally clapped to it,” someone suggested.

“The first thing he’s ever said that I agree with,” said another person.

Another claimed: “In the history of dumb f**king cults, MAGA is by far, the f**king dumbest.”

One person wrote: “He’s correct about his supporters.”

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