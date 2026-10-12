If you weren't already seeing enough of Hailey Bieber on your feed, prepare to be seeing a whole lot more of her, because the makeup mogul's own MUA just shared a breakdown of her exact look from *that* viral French TV appearance.

The 29-year-old appeared on news and pop culture talk show Quotidien at the end of September to promote the European launch of Rhode - and ultimately helped affirm why the Yann Barthès-hosted show has become known as 'The French Show with the Good Lighting'.

Other famous faces who have had the same flawless-filter treatment while on the show include Harry Styles and Sabrina Carpenter.

Donning a glossy, Espresso-hued blowout and freshly-flushed cheeks, Bieber's look soon went viral - and left everyone begging to know how she recreated it.

Well, our prayers have finally been answered as Diane Buzzetta (who also works with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Scarlett Johansson) just dropped the entire product list. Prepare to see some recreations all over Instagram imminently.

"I meannnnnn...wow wow wow", one person affirmed in the comments.

"Love this soft glam look", Makeup By Mario - whose products feature in the list - echoed. A third noted: "Absolutely stunning."

Here's a full breakdown of Hailey Bieber's Quotidien beauty look...

Skin prep

Rhode Glazing Mist

Rhode Glazing Milk

Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid

Rhode Barrier Restore Cream

Rhode Peptide Lip Mask

Complexion

M.ph Underpainting Palette in Medium

M.ph Le Skin Foundation in 150

Rhode Pocket Bronzer in Sunbed

Rhode Pocket Blush *New Shade*

Rhode Highlight Milk in 03 Pearly Warm Bronze

One/Size Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder in Ultra Pink

Gucci Beauty Blush De Beautè in 07 True pink

Eyes

Makeup By Mario Long-wear Cream EyeShadow in Taupe

YSL Beauty Lash Clash Mascara in Uninhibited Brown

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Whiz in Medium Brown

Lip

Rhode Peptide Lip Shape in Twist

Violette_FR Bisou Balm in Betise





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