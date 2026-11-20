*This article contains spoilers for the third mission of GTA 6*

The actor who motion captured and voice acted the viral GTA 6 character Mandy has been officially revealed on social media.

Mandy plays a cameo in the third mission of GTA 6, when Brian, who Jason is working for at the time, asks him to go to Mandy's house to collect rent as she has fallen behind on payments again.

The mission, called 'Pipework', sees Mandy play an unforgettable role as she tries to seduce Jason - but there are also signs she might actually be a serial killer as a severed finger causes her sink to be blocked, plus tubs of acid next to what appears to be a fresh grave can be seen in her garden.

And in a post on Instagram, Lexie Shoaibi confirmed she plays Mandy.

"Now that Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally out, I can share with you guys a secret which is that I'm in it!" she said. "I play Mandy, I do her voiceover and I do her motion capture, and she's a lot of fun."

GTA 6 is Rockstar Games' latest entry into the world renowned Grand Theft Auto series. It's set in the fictional state of Leonida, a take on Florida, with Vice City (Miami) at its beating heart.



The game follows the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they end up in the middle of a huge criminal conspiracy after what seems to be a simple score gets scuppered.

At times, they are forced to survive before they have any chance of thriving in this parody of The Sunshine State.

We've got consistent coverage of GTA 6 on Indy100 and The Independent, so keep it locked with us for everything you need to know.

GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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