Microsoft's Xbox to make 'major layoffs' next week it's reported

Microsoft will make "major layoffs" to its Xbox Gaming Division next week, it's been reported by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

Schreier said it will be part of a "company wide reorganisation" and "managers within Xbox are expecting substantial cuts across the entire group, according to people familiar with the plans".

If it happens, it will be the fourth huge layoff at Xbox within the past 18 months. It's not yet known how many jobs may be at risk but Schreier said "it's expected to be big".

The Verge's Tom Warren reported he has also heard managers "have been briefed about Xbox cuts and wider layoffs in other parts of Microsoft’s businesses".



Warren added that "one source [told him] Microsoft is restructuring Xbox distribution across central Europe, resulting in some Xbox operations ceasing in some regions".

Microsoft reportedly declined to comment to initial requests for comment and has not yet publicly responded to further requests for comment.



