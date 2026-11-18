I've been incredibly lucky to have been hands-on with GTA 6 ahead of launch, playing it for a total of 65 hours so far and reviewing it for The Independent. This is how it went.

During my playthrough, I mostly focused on completing the main missions and the majority of side missions, while also taking some time to explore Leonida and the vast array of activities on offer.

After getting through the opening stages of the campaign, playing as Jason, the first thing I did when I was let off the leash was to explore the area he's in at that time.

That meant chatting with neighbours and running errands for them. This had me doing simple pickups from the local store to stealing another neighbour's mobile scooter as the person I was doing the errand for didn't feel they needed it anymore.

I went to the shops, picked up groceries, fixed up my house, worked out at home and settled into life in GTA 6. Not that the game exactly allows you to settle throughout but no spoilers on that here.

These are a handful of examples I found of being fully immersed in this fantastic world of Leonida. From the off, I was completely into this fantastically realised world in a way I haven't been in a game before.

The game begins by easing you into GTA 6's systems by focusing just on Jason as a playable character / Rockstar Games

Further progressing the story, I eventually unlocked the ability to play as both Jason and Lucia. It was fun being able to switch between the two characters and figure out their own routines.

Players have the ability to build and maintain a romantic relationship between Jason and Lucia, or keep it platonic. I made an effort early on to nurture that relationship - and I'm so glad I did.

I felt I got the most out of GTA 6 this way. When playing as Jason, I'd pick up and drop off Lucia from her work, the couple would frequently show affection to each other and pretty much do everything as a couple.

This unlocked conversations and comments I do not believe would have happened if I didn't nurture this relationship. I made an effort to keep this up throughout the whole playthrough by again doing everything together where I could and going on dates.

Those dates included going for a drink, a bite to eat, a nightclub and loads more. This kind of romantic relationship is not often showcased in games in this way and I found it incredibly fulfilling to experience this.

I found building and nurturing a romantic relationship between Jason and Lucia to be one of the most rewarding aspects of GTA 6 / Rockstar Games

Again, not to give too much away, but exploring this incredible open world is so satisfying. You'll organically come across new side quests and activities to do.

For example, I found the Thrillbilly Mud Club by sheer chance and it unlocked so many different types of dirt bike racing to do. I stumbled across the Gellhorn Raceway and (being an avid racing games fan) sunk hours into racing cars around a track for rewards.

Those are just a couple of examples of the activities you can do and they all control so well and are really fun to play through. Because you feel like you've found it yourself too, you find those kind of activities even more engaging.

One thing I will say is that although driving is as good as it has ever been in the series, I was initially surprised at just how aggressive AI opponents can be in racing.

They will try to take you out or spin you around at early opportunities, even if you're not in the lead or near the front. That took some getting used to at first but after a couple of resets in my first few races, I got used to how GTA 6 would test me.

The same can be said in the open world. Often, if I crashed into a car, that driver would try and chase after me, either successfully spinning me around or wiping themselves out in the chase.

Car chases and crashes would even happen without me being involved. The world feels lived in even without me actively playing a part in what's going on - and again that's so key for the levels of immersion.

AI drivers are aggressive in GTA 6 / Rockstar Games

Some of the missions you'll play through the campaign are absolutely incredible too. They're among my favourite not just Grand Theft Auto levels but any gaming missions of all time.

I had a blast playing through the campaign and its story is really rich too. There are so many unexpected twists and turns, it had me eager to experience how GTA 6's campaign would unfold.

There are multiple endings for people to experience and after experiencing the ones I did, I had to go out and take a walk because of how blown my mind was.

Even after rolling the credits, I still have so much of Leonida to explore. There's so much to do in this game. Usually, after rolling the credits on a campaign, I'm not naturally too fussed about diving back in.

But Rockstar Games has done such a good job with Leonida that that thought never crossed my mind. Rolling the credits just made me keen to find out what else is on offer in Leonida beyond the story.

We've got consistent coverage of GTA 6 on Indy100 and The Independent around the game's launch and beyond, so keep it locked with us for everything you need to know.

GTA 6 releases 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

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