Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender will become the youngest ever headliners of Glastonbury after being confirmed for the festival in 2027.

The trio will take to the Pyramid stage on Worthy Farm from Wednesday 23rd June to Sunday 27th June next summer.

Fender will play on the Friday, with Styles and Eilish performing on the Saturday and the Sunday respectively. Eilish previously headlined the festival in 2022.

It’s also been confirmed that Cher, who will be 81 when the festival takes place, will play the Sunday legends slot.

Billie Eilish headlined the festival in 2022. She was the youngest ever headliner at the time Leon Neal/Getty Images

In a statement, festival organiser Emily Eavis – daughter of the festival’s co-founder Michael – expressed her excitement over the new line-up.

“We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what’s to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists,” she said.

The line-up sparked a big reaction on social media.

Harry Styles as a headliner had a lot of people struggling to cope - especially fans who didn't get a ticket.









Plenty were pleased to see the festival focusing on younger acts.





Of course, there were some who weren't so keen on the line-up as a whole.











One person who is looking forward to the festival is Lily Allen, who is on the line-up.







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