The launch of GTA 6 is imminent as fans across the world gear up to play the most anticipated game of all time.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.



Players who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate Edition can pre-load GTA 6 ahead of release. It takes up around 210GB of space.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest news, Rockstar Games announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories and live updates as they happen. We'll also be building up to the game's release.

GTA 6 release is imminent - here's when you can play We've made it - the release of GTA 6 is imminent and here's when you can play. GTA 6 releases in local time zones at 12am on 19 November on both PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. That means wherever you are in the world, the game will be playable at midnight where you are. Some regions will get earlier access to the game, due to time differences, with New Zealand being the first.

New official GTA 6 screenshots shared in unlikeliest of places Brand new official GTA 6 screenshots have been shared in the unlikeliest of places. Six new screenshots have been shared in a social media post on X / Twitter from The Weather Channel. Owen Shepherd, VP of Art: Light and Rendering at Rockstar Games, said: "To match the fidelity of all aspects of what is the deepest, most immersive take on the Grand Theft Auto series yet, we had to completely reimagine our in-game weather systems to feel more localised, persistent and above all dynamic. "Weather can range with everything from clear blue skies to towering vertiginous cumulonimbus clouds, grounding players in a world through weather we hope Florida locals - and new visitors to Leonida - can appreciate."

GTA 6 story length 'revealed' in new report A report from Insider Gaming claims to have revealed how long it will take to complete GTA 6's main campaign. Tom Henderson reports it will take 50 hours to complete and it could take a total of around 200 hours to get the platinum trophy or mythic achievement. This has not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.

New GTA 6 story and gameplay details revealed ahead of launch Fresh GTA 6 story and gameplay details have been revealed ahead of the game's launch on 19 November. A new report from The Guardian reveals "for some acts of this game you are locked into one character's perspective but most of the time you can switch freely between them". Jason and Lucia also seemingly cannot do everything from the very beginning as the report adds: "[They] can't just steal any car or bust their way into a bank; at the start they can only hotwire low-end vehicles and pick basic locks, working their way up to the higher-value jobs later." Speaking to The Guardian, Rob Nelson, co-studio head and head of development at Rockstar North, said: "These guys are a younger couple with their backs against the wall. "Narratively, it doesn't make a lot of sense for them to go out and cause as much carnage and make as much noise as they can." It's also the first Grand Theft Auto game where players can express a degree of empathy and are encouraged to do so if they wish.

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