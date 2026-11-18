It's a big week for fans of The Hunger Games franchise as the eagerly awaited prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping comes out in cinemas this Friday (November 20) - and critics have been sharing their verdict on the film...

The prequel is based on the 2025 book by Suzanne Collins which tells the backstory of young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), who is a District 12 mentor to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mallark (Josh Hutcherson) in the original Hunger Games franchise (played by Woody Harrelson in the films).

Set 24 years before the events of the original films, Sunrise on the Reaping begins on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, and in the trailer, we see the young Haymitch compete in the deadly games.

Murray Close/Lionsgate

What's more this year is particularly brutal since for the Second Quarter Quell (the Quarter Quell happens every 25 years), the districts are required to send double the tributes to the Games, with 48 kids in total competing for survival.

The film has a star-studded cast which includes Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Whitney Peak Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Plus, we already know there's going be a reunion between Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson who reprised their respective roles as Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, and Haymitch Abernathy in epilogue of the film.

What are critics saying?

Murray Close/Lionsgate

Ahead of the film's release this Friday (November 20) critic reviews have been pouring in, and at the time of writing The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has a 75 per cent critics score on film and TV website Rotten Tomatoes, and has a 7.4/10 IMDb score.

To compare critic scores with the other films in the franchise, The Hunger Games (2012) sits at 85 per cent, Catching Fire (2013) at 90 per cent, Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014) at 70 per cent, Mockingjay - Part 2 (2015) also at 70 per cent, and prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) at 64 per cent.

For Sunrise on the Reaping, critics appear to be divided about the latest instalment of the dystopian franchise.

"Invested with tenacity, kindness and heartrending vulnerability by Zada, Haymitch provides a much more poignant and involving origin story than that of Coriolanus Snow in the lumbering first prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney noted.

The New York Times's Brandon Yu said, "'Sunrise' manages to be both bloated and limited. There is a cloistered feeling to its vision of both the games and the wider dystopian world. It ultimately has a faint reason for this by the end, but it translates to a story trapped in a bubble."

Courtesy of Lionsgate

"The film is meandering and more than a bit thin, but unlike 'The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' it’s been directed, by Francis Lawrence, in that lavish mode of surface intensity we might now call Hunger Games Classic," commented Variety's Owen Gleiberman.

"Really, this film has no actual interest and no authentic reason to exist, other than to gouge an income stream out of its fanbase," wrote The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw, rating the film one out of five stars, calling the prequel "overwrought and boring."

Empire Magazine's Olly Richards rated the film a three out of five star, "Like Songbirds & Snakes, it so closely follows all the beats from the original movies that it’s impossible not to watch and compare, and see it was all much better the first time.

"'Sunrise on the Reaping' is a dreary slog, another death-march 'They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?' riff with a pretty Gen Z cast," Indiewire's Ryan Lattanzio.

Associated Press's Mark Kennedy gave the film a three out of four, "Credit goes to screenwriters Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie for crafting an engrossing plot from Suzanne Collins’ latest prequel novel, which is expertly paced by director Francis Lawrence."

"Midway through the movie Haymitch snaps and declares that enough is enough. “Let there never be another Hunger Games!” he roars. Hear hear!" The Times's Kevin Maher shared in his two-star review.

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