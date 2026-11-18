As with any Grand Theft Auto game, cars and bikes play such a huge part in GTA 6 - so what are they really like and how do you steal them? I've been hands-on with GTA 6 for 65 hours so far, reviewing it for The Independent.

In terms of getting a car in the first place, established early on, vehicles can either be stolen out on the road or broken into quietly with a slim jim (lock pick) or the window can be broken for a speedier entry before hot-wiring it to get away.

Slim jim and hot-wiring have minigames that need to be completed quickly for a speedy getaway. As you progress, more tools become available which unlock better vehicles and lessen the need to hot-wire.



There's an app on your phone you can use to scan a vehicle and it will tell you all about it, such as speed and handling stats. It also shows how much that vehicle is worth along with all the details you'll need telling you if you can take it at that moment or not and how difficult it will be to keep hold of it once you commandeer it.

Driving feels as though it's somewhere between GTA 5 and GTA 4 in that it feels a lot more realistic than it did in 5 but it’s not the same level of realism in 4. Each vehicle you control has its own characteristics and feel which is crucial.

As you progress, some of the more advanced vehicles, such as higher spec supercars, have trackers on them where if you don't drive fast enough, it will be picked up by the police and you'll be wanted. You have to register them or cash them in as quickly as you can.

Using cars correctly in Grand Theft Auto 6 is essential as they can be used to store weapons and stash bags of items you've stolen. Carrying long weapons can alert NPCs and stash bags are lost forever if you get wasted whereas if they're in your vehicle, you may be able to recover them if the vehicle was impounded.

Cars need refuelling too but this is easy enough. You can store vehicles in garages which can be purchased as you progress.

The weather system also plays a factor. If it's been raining, cars are much more prone to sliding around, as they are if they're on dirt tracks and are not suited for this terrain.

As with any Grand Theft Auto game, cars play a key role in GTA 6 / Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is Rockstar Games' latest entry into the world renowned Grand Theft Auto series. It's set in the fictional state of Leonida, a take on Florida, with Vice City (Miami) at its beating heart.

The game follows the story of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they end up in the middle of a huge criminal conspiracy after what seems to be a simple score gets scuppered.

At times, they are forced to survive before they have any chance of thriving in this parody of The Sunshine State.

We've got consistent coverage of GTA 6 on Indy100 and The Independent around the game's launch and beyond, so keep it locked with us for everything you need to know.

GTA 6 releases 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

Best GTA 6 deals



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: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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