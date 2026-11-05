GTA 6 LIVE: Take-Two CEO stunned at 'not having enough hits' comment

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick was left stunned in an interview when asked if GTA 6 is the company's "big hit" as they "don't have enough hits in their library".

Take-Two owns a number of studios, including Rockstar Games which makes GTA and Red Dead Redemption, and 2K which publishes NBA 2K and Borderlands titles.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases in just two weeks on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Fans looking to pre-order the Standard or Ultimate Edition can pre-load it early from 10 November, with game size and release time details also being recently revealed by Rockstar.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories and live updates as they happen.

Take-Two CEO stunned at 'not having enough hits' claim Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was left stunned when asked if GTA 6 is the company's "big hit" as they "don't have enough hits in their library". Take-Two is the parent company of Rockstar Games and 2K. In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Zelnick was asked: "Is there a concern, I mean I think there is a concern, that this [GTA 6] is your big hit and that you don't have enough hits in your library?" Momentarily, Zelnick was left speechless as he looked around at the audience and cameras, not knowing what to say, wryly smiling as the audience could be heard making noises. He then calmly explained the franchises in Take-Two's portfolio include Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and NBA 2K among others.

ICYMI: GTA 6 pre-load, game size and release time details revealed by Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has revealed when exactly you can pre-load the game, if you've pre-ordered it, and has confirmed exactly how much space you'll need. Digital pre-loading on PS5 will begin next Tuesday (10 November) at midnight local time in your respective time zone. On XBOX Series X/S, pre-loading begins globally on Tuesday (10 November) at 10am GMT. Code-in-box versions for both consoles should be available from retailers beginning 12 November. The pre-load file needs up to 212GB depending on which console you're playing on. Rockstar also confirmed on 19 November, an official, printable GTA 6 cover art poster and map of Leonida will be available as a free digital download from the site. A double-sided physical version of this will also be made available shortly after launch from the Rockstar Store at $0.99 on its own or as a free gift with any other purchase.

Rockstar Games reveals pre-load details and install size Rockstar Games has revealed when exactly you can pre-load the game, if you've pre-ordered it, and has confirmed exactly how much space you'll need. Digital pre-loading on PS5 will begin next Tuesday (10 November) at midnight local time in your respective time zone. On XBOX Series X/S, pre-loading begins globally on Tuesday (10 November) at 10am GMT. Code-in-box versions for both consoles should be available from retailers beginning 12 November. The pre-load file needs up to 212GB depending on which console you're playing on. Rockstar also confirmed on 19 November, an official, printable GTA 6 cover art poster and map of Leonida will be available as a free digital download from the site. A double-sided physical version of this will also be made available shortly after launch from the Rockstar Store at $0.99 on its own or as a free gift with any other purchase.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about Red Dead Online on social media. A post said: "Celebrate prosperity in the land of opportunity by transforming raw animal hides into currency. "All Trader Sales in Red Dead Online pay out 3x RDO$, XP and Role XP. Assemble the Pittman Outfit, get 3x Rewards in the Trade Route Free Roam Event and more."

Kai Cenat GTA livestream marathon Popular streamer Kai Cent has confirmed he will be streaming a number of classic Grand Theft Auto games ahead of the release of GTA 6. On social media, Cenat confirmed he will be playing GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, GTA 4 and GTA 5 all before 19 November. The stream starts on 5 November at 8pm GMT (3pm EST / 12noon PST).

Rockstar Games warns of 'last chance' before GTA 6 release date Rockstar Games has warned of a "last chance" to secure a pre-order bonus ahead of the release of GTA 6. A post on social media said: "Last chance to pre-order Grand Theft Auto VI from PS Store and also receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, featuring a timeless '55 Vapid Stanier sedan, decadent outfits and hairstyles for both Jason and Lucia, and more."

New PS5 software update Sony has released another software update for PS5 consoles ahead of the release of GTA 6. Version 26.07-14.22.00 (or v14.22) is now available and the only note to the patch is "we've made some security fixes to the system software". It's not currently clear if PS5 consoles will need to be updated to the latest software to play GTA 6 but there is heavy speculation online Sony is continuing to battle the homebrew and jailbreak scene. Hackers are using advancing AI code-generation tools which exploit vulnerabilities and basically reverse security layers which is being done increasingly quickly as the technology they're using evolves. It appears Sony is trying to release software updates quickly to patch these exploited vulnerabilities but hackers are continuing to beat them really quickly at the moment.

GTA 6 pre-orders include 'surprise' from one retailer There's a claim on social media GTA 6 pre-orders through Walmart will also include "one surprise and delight bag". X / Twitter account Nintendeal posted links to the pre-orders along with what appears to be a screenshot detailing the "bonus" people can get through pre-ordering the game at Walmart. The retailer has previously shipped crisps and a drink with purchases such as this, so it might be that, but others are speculating there could be a map or a poster included.

New GTA 6 gameplay premiered in South Park Brand new GTA 6 gameplay has been shown - in the latest episode of South Park. Footage shows Jason and Lucia walking along Vice City Beach with Jason then throwing dog poo at a NPC. The NPC reacts to Jason before Jason picks up the dog poo and throws it at the NPC's head. This gameplay is official as Rockstar Games was credited with providing this clip in the credits.

More GTA 6 screenshots Even more GTA 6 screenshots have been shared online from EDGE magazine's exclusive which is available to read for free on GamesRadar+. A total of 12 new ones are showcased, offering a new look at some of the different locations and characters in GTA 6.

Huge new GTA 6 details revealed New GTA 6 details have been revealed in EDGE magazine's exclusive which is available to read for free on GamesRadar+. A 90 minute hands-off gameplay session was hosted by Aaron Garbut, who free roamed the open world. He showed the game has bus and train systems, weather affected by fog, wind and the season and the state of Leonida unlocks as a whole early on. Garbut also showed a new smell system, refuelling cars and a longer day / night cycle. The map is almost as big as GTA 4, GTA 5 and RDR2 combined, drivers whose cars are stolen can fight back and there's a four-level relationship with Lucia.

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