All eyes were on the US midterm election coverage last night - and a certain advertisement caught the attention of viewers.

During the broadcast on both CNN and Fox News, an in-universe promotional video played for the upcoming film prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping which is set to be released in cinemas on November 20.

In the video, we see Ralph Fiennes as President Snow talking about the past events that resulted in the creation of the games.

"First we remember the dark days, the death wrought by the districts selfish anarchy. Then we remember peace, the good always triumphs over..." he says as it then cuts off with interference as the screen flashes "Please Standby."

Murray Close/Lionsgate

President Snow returns adding, "... more than ever before," as the screen flashes once more, this time saying "Break the machine."

Clapping can be heard and there's a 10 second countdown, as a the character of Mags (played by Maya Hawke) says "All machines can be broken."

"Two boys," Snow says," as the faces of Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) and Wyatt Callow (Ben Wang) appear on screen, "two girls" he continues, as Lou Lou (Iona Bell) and Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) then appear.

"...from each district," and then when the countdown ends, Snow ominously concludes, "May the odds be ever in your favour."

The Capitol logo flashes, with Mags repeating the line, ""All machines can be broken."

Viewers have been taking to social media to hail the advert being played during the election coverage as "genious."

One person said, "President Snow appearing during election coverage is such a brilliant marketing move, The Hunger Games isn't even promoting a movie anymore; it's making the real world feel like Panem. The timing is chilling."





"THIS IS THE CRAZIEST THING IVE EVER SEEN," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "I’m not going to lie. They ate with this."













"This is why The Hunger Games will ALWAYS be the best franchise out there. This is absolutely insane," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person noted, "The marketing team for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping interrupting real election coverage with an in-universe President Snow broadcast deserves an award."





"Just more proof that literature is political (which is a good thing)!" someone else reacted.

"THIS GOES SO HARD I LOVE THIS FRANCHISE."





"Whoever chose this specific time slot deserves a promotion."





"The Hunger Games will forever be relevant."

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