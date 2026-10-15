GTA 6 launch trailer: 30 key details you probably missed

Rockstar Games has released a launch trailer for GTA 6 five weeks to the day ahead of its release.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November.

The launch trailer is the third GTA 6 trailer to release and shows off new cinematics, gameplay and loads more.

Here are 30 key details you probably missed from the GTA 6 launch trailer.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Cal Hampton is on top of the boat when Jason passes the tool up

Of the scene where three gang members are driving a green car, it appears to have a custom livery

Jason wears night vision goggles and has a silenced rifle, along with two other people, when in knee-high water at dusk, hinting at stealth missions

Jason's knuckle dusters might be a weapon that could be used in the game

Some deaths will be very grisly as Jason throws a person into the propellors of an airboat in the Grassrivers

Light reflections, particularly in the first Jason and Lucia shower scene, look to be the best we've ever seen in a game

Characters will only get slightly damp at first before looking more soaked the wetter they get

Jason's t-shirt says 'US Army Marauder Combat Training School, North Fort Law' - North Fort Law is a military base from the first ever Grand Theft Auto which is in the Fort Law district of New Guernsey

Jason going to army combat training school there could explain how he and Lucia met as Lucia is from Liberty City

It looks like players will get to go to a Real Dimez gig

Jason's tee may reveal details about his and Lucia's beginnings / Rockstar Games

Lucia's ankle monitor looks as though it will play a pivotal part during some sections in the game

Explosions, such as the helicopter crash, are incredibly detailed and have different stages to them, like in real life

NPC density on the beach looks as though it will match that seen from the very first trailer

The harder players work in the gym, the more they will sweat

A second kind of lifestyle, of the man holding a snake, appears to show a very different way the game can be played as there is takeaway and a video game controller - these two scenes one after the other appear to show how different actions could affect Jason and Lucia's in-game weight

The scene of two women in masks holding guns is speculated online to potentially show a photo mode

Lucia holding a gun hanging out of a plane while a huge explosion happens looks to be gameplay

It seems KFC and fast food parody Cluckin Bell could be back as Raul Bautista is eating chicken while assaulting someone

Mendez appears to be the main antagonist due to the darker tone when he features

Jason's voiceover when Mendez appears saying "we stuck together through everything" hints at a key past between Mendez and the main couple

Mendez appears to be the main antagonist in GTA 6 / Rockstar Games

Varying degrees of destruction will play a key part as the helicopter load skimming a skyscraper breaks the glass but doesn't cause full structural damage

It seems sniper missions are back and Jason is aiming at someone or something in a helicopter because of the reflection on his scope

Lucia wears armour when she is seen in daylight with an assault rifle and this could be a key gameplay feature for player health

When Jason and Lucia jump from the rooftop into the pool in the final scene, Lucia is wearing the same gold sparkly dress seen in the party scene in trailer 2

Someone is already in the pool to meet them, hinting they're being helped to get away from somewhere

The launch trailer was captured on a PlayStation 5, understood to be a base PS5

The trailer goes up to 4k resolution but 60fps (frames per second) is not mentioned in the settings on YouTube

Justice is soundtracking GTA 6 with an original score

'Flower in a Hurricane' by Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard is the ninth track from Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album

New GTA 6 artworks of Jason and Lucia, plus of Justice, have been shared

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