GTA 6: Live updates as full PS5 Pro details leaked

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still at least another nine months away but gamers are aching to know every detail they can - and there hasn't been a shortage of leaks, rumours and theories.

One report says GTA 6could be delayed to 2026 as a fallback option with Fall 2025 now being targeted by employees at Rockstar.

That's after reports suggested development falling behind is the reason why the majority of employees have been called back to the office full-time but it's led to a backlash from some workers.

Since Rockstar posted the trailer for GTA 6 in early December, after it was leaked online, social media has been a hotbed for theories about when exactly the game will be released, when further details such as trailers will be announced, what will be in the game itself and loads more.

It's no surprise really given that Grand Theft Auto 5 was widely recognised as the best game of the last decade - it came out in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and discussions, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

Nationalities represented Reddit user CyberFrog2000 has started a discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit asking 'which different and perhaps new nationalities' people want to see in the game. soviet6844 said: "I’d like to see more of the historical ties between Haiti, Cuba, and how it influenced the culture of Vice City. They had Haitian and Cuban gangs in GTA: Vice City for the PS2, why not explore that part of the setting a bit more?" larianu said: "We're in Florida. Canadian media is obsessed over 'snowbird season' where wealthier Canadians flock down south to Florida to escape the winters here. Hope we see some Canadian tourists." Big-Celebration5606 said: "BRAAZIIIILLLLL."

GTA 5 behind-the-scenes documentary canned Cast members of GTA 5 recently revealed Rockstar had filmed footage for a behind-the-scenes documentary of the game - but 'never did anything with it'. Ned Luke (Michael De Santa), Shawn Fonteno (Franklin Clinton) and Steven Ogg (Trevor Phillips) did a rare appearance together with the service Streamily. Fans could request their autographs on various prints and watch them sign it - as part of this, they also did a live Q&A. And in a clip that's been posted online, the cast revealed a behind-the-scenes documentary was in the works. Ned said: "It was nuts to me they had that behind-the-scenes camera going the whole time and they never did anything with it." Steven said: "I think at one point, didn't we discuss how cool it would be to have 'the making of' so we could have a documentary on the making of GTA?"

Popular Miami Vice meme A meme of a classic scene from the hit 80s TV show Miami Vice is proving popular in the GTA 6 Subreddit. The post by dlovan666 is called 'me and bro when GTA 6 Online releases' and has more than 1k upvotes at the time of writing. The Miami Vice scene from the very first episode shows Detective James Crockett (played by Don Johnson) and Detective Ricardo Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas) cruising in a convertible at night to the soundtrack of Phil Collins' In the AirTonight. Detective Tubbs then loads a sawn-off shotgun as Detective Crockett asks: "How much time we got?" Detective Tubbs responds: "25 minutes."

It's got a lot of people commenting. AndyC_88 said: "Can't wait to cruise, Leonida." Reynald0player7 said: "They better have this song back." _I_Really_Like_Milk_ said: "Hell yeah. If I get some friends on, we just gonna be driving for hours. If it's gonna be better then RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) in terms of explorability, then I'll just get lost in the game lmao. Definitely gonna do this in story mode as well. Fingers crossed that they don't make online a cash grab." mlholladay96 said: "One of the best scenes in TV history. S**t goes so hard." Miami Vice is understood to have inspired GTA: Vice City.

Full PS5 Pro details leaked A composite image of the GTA 6 logo and a PS5 console Rockstar Games & Avid Photographer, iStock The full specs of Sony's upcoming mid-generation update, the PS5 Pro, have been leaked online. Insider Gaming previously said a number of 'leaks' had been confirmed by sources, such as support for 8k gameplay, 45 per cent faster and have four times better ray tracing, a method for producing visual images constructed in 3D computer graphics environments. The new console is also reported to be released in 'holiday 2024', so sometime between Thanksgiving and New Year. Now The Verge has confirmed it's full steam ahead for Sony and games developers for the PS5 Pro as it has obtained 'a full list of specs for the upcoming console'. The report says: "Codenamed Trinity, the PS5 Pro model will include a more powerful GPU and a slightly faster CPU mode. "All of Sony's changes point to a PS5 Pro that will be far more capable of rendering games with ray tracing enabled or hitting higher resolutions and frame rates in certain titles." It's reported Sony has indicated PS5s will continue to be sold alongside PS5 Pros, with existing games patched for higher performances yet urging developers to keep in mind their games will have to run well on both consoles.

Gamers 'happy' GTA 6 has modern setting Gamers on the GTA 6 Subreddit have said they are 'happy' GTA 6 is set in modern times, even if it does throw back to the 80s on occasion as GTA: Vice City was set then. AnimeGokuSolos got the discussion started, posting: "I want Rockstar to make fun of modern day stuff for this game, which they will. They wouldn't do so if it took place in the 80s again." beezy604 said: "Yeah I feel like it's a good basis to have the game set in modern times but have that 80s style it'll work super well." Anti_Sociall said: "It would be nice to get an 80s single player DLC, but that's probably not going to happen." One user said: "My only complaint about modern times is the extreme use of the cell phone for the radio buddy system. I really didn't mind playing games where someone isn't yakking in my ear for the whole mission."

Employees return to office April 15 is the day the majority of Rockstar employees have been told they must return to the office to work there five-days-a-week. When the decision was told to them on February 28, it didn't go down well, and some publicly lashed out at the decision. Employees claimed the move does not make sense because when they were working on Red Dead Redemption 2, although they would be in the office, they would be working remotely with other studios and departments anyway and say GTA 5 was made almost entirely remotely. But it's reported Rockstar is forcing this through to issue productivity and security concerns after a major leak of unfinished portions of GTA 6 came in 2022 and the trailer leak that was posted online hours before it was due to be officially released.

Insane GTA 6 trailer details discovered in real-life Florida remake Breakwater is called Boardwalk in the trailer Andrew Levitt, YouTube / Rockstar Games Behind-the-scenes footage of a real-life remake of the GTA 6 trailer has uncovered insane levels of detail in it, from how buildings are connected down to the correct positioning of lifeguard towers on Miami Beach. Andrew Levitt and Jacob Phillips have previously recreated digital content in real life, such as the Red Dead Redemption 2trailer, Apple MacOS wallpapers and the Windows XP wallpaper. Andrew posted a video on his YouTube channel eight months ago to say he would not be uploading any more videos and would be posting different content on another account. But he recently posted a behind-the-scenes video for a real-life remake of the trailer, also on his channel, explaining that because of the amount of hype around the GTA 6 trailer, he had to "come out of retirement" to make this. Read the full story here.

Honour system discussion A discussion is ongoing on the GTA 6 Subreddit if players want to see an honour system introduced. An honour system is featured in Red Dead Redemption 2, meaning there are consequences for actions players perform during the game, earning them a high or low honour. High honour leads to reduced prices, better loot, and more outfits whereas low honour yields more loot and other discounts. AnimeGokuSolos posted and kicked off the discussion, and said: "Imagine playing as a low honour Lucia or a high honour Jason? I think it'd be interesting." It's got people talking online. -FLUX123 said: "Nah I don't really want it, I think in GTA you should be able to do whatever you want without a bunch of consequences." ZeroJDM said: "I think the leaked consequences of CCTV and people remembering your face work the best for this type of system, rather than like a moral meter." thespeedforce5 said: "It wouldn't work in GTA because RDR is is about 'redemption' (it's in the name) and I don't see Jason and Lucia going 'wow we’ve done terrible things, we need to start doing some good in the world to right our wrongs'."

Weapon loadouts @jericho681 has Tweeted: "The GTA 6 leaks showed a limited weapon load-out, similar to RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2)." This is in reference to the 2022 leaks where a number of early development gameplay videos were leaked, totalling around an hour in footage. The user goes on to ask if others are happy about this or if they want to have a bigger selection available at all times like in GTA 5. @BigLilJosh said: "No. I'm so glad they're doing it this way I also hope they add ammo capacity to all weaponized vehicles in the game." @suronico said: "I'm good with this, tbh majority of my GTA Online weapons are vaulted." @jacobbbrock said: "I'm fine with that."

Leak 'no-one is talking about' ​Reddit user reef_fart has posted a feature that's been 'leaked' in the ​GTA 6​ Subreddit which 'no-one is talking about'. The user has noticed players will have the ability to prone - in other words lay down on the floor. The post said: "Most people who watched those leaked videos came across the moment with Jason crawling on the ground, well, it looks a lot like a regular cutscene, but you can also find a moment where Jason actually lies down at the developer's command, (hold L3 button btw) which tells us that this is a full-fledged mechanic." It's not something that's ever been used in the ​GTA​ series before. ThisIsaGoodIdea said: "You may have not seen all the leaks. That 'cutscene' of him crawling on the ground is only one of two videos I know of that features him prone. There's another leak of Jason in some sort of test arena with the white and black squares. It shows him going from standing, to crouched, to prone a few times. So yes it's a feature." bumper2001 said: "Assuming a prone feature will be implemented in the final game, this is huge for the franchise's mission design going forward. This likely means stealth will be an actual occurrence in the game (unlike 5). Imagine stealth crawling under an enemy’s car and planting an explosive." Posit_IV said: "I just want stealth in general. What's the point of being sneaky and using silencers if God calls the cops on you for silently executing a rando in the middle of the desert, miles from civilisation?"

GTA 6 'could save the gaming industry' says expert A screenshot from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games A video games expert thinks "GTA 6 might be the game to save the gaming industry" because of its expected popularity, the sheer amount of money that's gone into it and market trends it is likely to show when released in 2025. Given 2024 is expected to be a quiet year for the gaming industry, one expert thinks GTA 6 can help save it. George Osborn is the creator of Video Games Industry Memoand the managing director of Half-Space Consulting with 15 years' experience in the industry having also studied at the University of Cambridge. When asked by Indy100 about just how big the release of GTA 6 will be, George said: "GTA 6 might be the game to save the games industry, it's the game to restore confidence in it." Read the full story here.

Map hype A Reddit user has posted the GTA 5 map on top of the updated GTA 6 map put together by the mapping project community - and the size difference looks huge. Skywrpp's post shows the community's GTA 6 map, with the 'panhandle' now included, appears to be three-to-four times bigger. And those in the GTA 6 Subreddit are getting even more impatient for the game. misterwillgraham said: "Maaaaannn I need the game now." Ayodapizzahere23445 said: "Why are we still in the fourth month of 2024." TitleTalkTCL said: "Honestly exploring the map in itself is a game for me, the story will just be icing on the cake."

Hope for 'more realistic arrests unfolding with NPCs' Reddit user BrendaTheSloth has sparked a discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit, saying "I hope we get to see more realistic arrests unfolding with NPCs instead of just a gunfight". It's got people commenting. GrandYogurtcloset906 said: "I hope we see scripted car crashes. That's like... One of the main things I'm asking for in this game." mezpride said: "That'd be really cool if there were different random encounters you could see when you're just driving down the highway or something." infinitude_ said: "I could see this being a feature."

GTA 4 DJ dies DJ Mister Cee, the co-host of "The Beat 102.7" in Grand Theft Auto 4, has died aged 57, his station HOT 97 is reported as saying on April 10. Mister Cee, whose real name was Calvin LeBrun, had spent 21 years with HOT 97 and had a show called Throwback at Noon. He had worked with artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Big Daddy Kane, and produced the Biggie Smalls album Ready to Die. Big hip-hop and rap names such as 50 Cent, MC Lyte and DJ Jazzy Jeff have been paying tribute to him.

'GTA 6 trailer but it's GTA: Vice City Stories' Reddit user BullyGuireStudios has posted a video in the GTA 6 Subreddit of what a trailer for GTA: Vice City Stories could look like in the style of GTA 6. GTA: Vice City Stories released on PSP in 2006 and PS2 in 2007 and is a prequel to GTA: Vice City which follows the exploits of ex-soldier Victor "Vic" Vance.

Others are amazed at how much graphics have improved since that game was released. GarryBugTheSequel said: "Sometimes I see how far we've come and I'm just stunned, I remember being a kid thinking Vice City was the best looking game of all time and now I just realised that a vehicle in GTA 6 will probably have more polygons than the whole of Vice City." Another user said: "In 20 years we have photorealistic graphics. Fact." trustmeimadoctor11 said: "Good ol’ PSP."

Story longevity discussion A discussion is ongoing on the GTA 6 Subreddit as to the longevity of the story mode. Subject_Passenger_22 has asked: "Do you think Rockstar will improve story mode's longevity? If so what needs to improve?"

The user goes on to say 'in 5, after you hear the story there's pretty much nothing to do'. Reddit users have come up with a few different takes. Outside_Dot_5942 said: "Actually release the single player DLC this time instead of promising to and then scrapping it in favour of the awful online mode." Flat-Economist-5916 said: "Mini heists." thespeedforce5 said: "The map should evolve with time, with whatever that is added to online once it takes place after story mode." CalumInHD said: "RDR2's (Red Dead Redemption 2) stranger missions were hella enjoyable, I wish they would add more after story content in GTA 6." dreamARTz said: "Even though I really want long story and SP DLC, realistically they will go all in on online sadly. I'd be glad if I'm wrong."

GTA+ subscription price hike The cost of Rockstar's premium subscription service has gone up for the first time since it launched more than two years ago. GTA+ now costs £6.99, $7.99 or €7,99 a month on both the PlayStation and Xbox stores, up from £4.99, $5.99 and €5,99 for new members. Existing members won't experience this rise until June. It comes as the service now has two exclusive locations in GTA Online plus full price games like Red Dead Redemption and the GTA: Trilogy included with Bully and LA Noire being added later this year.

New map with 'panhandle' revealed The GTA 6 mapping project has been updated Rockstar Games A new update has been posted by the GTA 6 mapping project community adding details as to what players can expect in the fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida. It's a group that's piecing together what the in-game map is likely to look like from co-ordinates in the trailer, leaks and widespread speculation. The latest big update is the addition of Florida's 'panhandle'. DuPz0r created the map with others contributing and in an update posted April 12, DuPz0r said: "The main layer, a map born on top of the data that the community has analysed, plus some speculation." The update was posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit too. One user said: "Oh man, those drive across the map missions from GTA Online are going to be brutal." Ant0n61 said: "Whoa, panhandle..." CoasterGaming said: "If they add the panhandle I’m going to Destin." Fercho48 said: "Two big cities are going to be amazing for using airplanes." pinkfrenchtips said: "I am so happy to see that panhandle lol."

Double money and 4x RP on some GTA Online missions Rockstar has posted an update for GTA Onlineon its newswire. Executive bonuses are in place through April 17. Double rewards are available on special cargo sales and mixed goods, with a GTA $100,000 bonus for completing any sell mission. Double money and 4x RP are available on any Martin Madrazo contact missions too. There's double money and RP in 'Collection Time' with new vehicles available in-game along with more discounts on other items too.

Weapon cleaning A YouTuber that makes PC memes hopes weapon cleaning from Red Dead Redemption 2 does not make a comeback in GTA 6. NikTek says this feature in RDR2 felt like a 'chore' but 'clothes getting dirty, cars getting dirty everything would be acceptable'. But others disagreed on X / Twitter. @BeskInfinity said: "I wouldn't mind this back ngl." @lifestream223 said: "I want this and even fuel for vehicles." @crypticpulsee said: "Imagine instead of cleaning ur weapons you gotta fill ur car up at a gas station instead." @ConallOC_ said: "Bring weapon cleaning to GTA 6! If I owned a firearm in real life I personally would clean it now & again, so why not make the game even more realistic & add weapon cleaning." @RGta676826 said: "Well, I hope it's in GTA 6 and that we have to clean our weapons."

Shot details discussion A screenshot from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games Reddit user DemiPyramid has posted a scene from the GTA 6 trailer in the GTA 6 Subreddit asking what details other users have noticed. barf_of_dog said: "The big yacht on the right actually moves." Automatic_concern951 said: "No. 1 - draw distance. It's amazing how they can render things so far... Makes it more realistic only." OMachineD said: "Toll booths again like GTA 4, and also hope there are no bridges on the path of that boat." Ni_Ce_ said: "That it looks good."

Real-life recreation of trailer A popular post on the GTA 6 Subreddit is from user DeltaV40 who shared a fan-made real-life recreation of the GTA 6 trailer they found on YouTube. It's gone down well with 3.7k upvotes within 13 hours at the time of writing along with hundreds of comments. DemiPyramid said: "How am I feeling nostalgia from this trailer already? It's been four months." maidenlusts said: "That's some talented editing skills." TenBear said: "Probably the best of all the trailer remakes." Sick_Kebab said: "Quality content."

Jason actor rumours - the latest A composite image of the GTA 6 logo and Jason in the trailer Rockstar Games Gregory Connors is the latest actor speculated to be playing Jason in GTA 6. A screenshot posted online showed he had included a lead voiceover role at Rockstar for 'TBD (2025 release)' on his CV. It's understood this has since been removed, leading a number of social media users to speculate that Gregory will play Jason. Troy Baker recently shut down any speculation that it's him. It's widely rumoured Manni L. Perez will play Lucia and she recently said: "I've been transitioning my career into voiceover and motion capture."

RPG discussion A discussion is taking place on the GTA 6 Subreddit if people want to see more RPG elements included. Soupream1 said: "Maybe a leveling system, skill tree of some sort. Or would you rather them keep it classic?" People have shared different views in the comments. Trainalf said: "A mix between 5 and San Andreas is fine." TheRealTr1nity said: "Not really, as a RPG is a whole other genre. GTA was always about action (over the top), satire and silly fun. For a RPG we have other games. So keeping it classic." DEBLANKK said: "San Andreas' RPG mechanics would make this game even more awesome. GTA V's was a half-a**ed attempt to replicate it. Felt tacked on and barely made any difference." misterwillgraham said: "I'd rather more RPG in GTA Online 2." Posit_IV said: "I'd argue GTA Online is more of the RPG arm of GTA. They will likely continue to lean into that."

Lucia 'shortest' main GTA protagonist Reddit user ETkach has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit saying Lucia will be the 'shortest' main protagonist. The post claims 'judging by the leaks, she appeared shorter, her height is roughly 5'3"'. Other social media users have been commenting on the post. LoverLeaver said: "Rockstar probably design a unique fighting style for Lucia, different from Jason. Jason probably would follow similar to RDR2's (Red Dead Redemption 2) fighting mechanic." Obelisk7777 said: "It is unique from a gameplay perspective. Rockstar has always made GTA protagonists level height or taller than NPCs. In that one nightclub leak we can see Lucia is much shorter than some male NPCs. The combat will look different than Jason’s most likely." Embarrassed_Camel916 said: "I think that she might be something like 5'4" cause her actress is around that height too. Pretty interesting how physical fights with taller enemies gonna look like."

All GTA 6 development leaked videos All gameplay footage of GTA 6 development from the huge 2022 leak can be seen on Internet Archive. It includes all videos posted online in September 2022. Also included is the leaked version of the trailer. The videos appear to have dates on them too, showing what stage of development Rockstar was at when the videos were made. A compilation video can also be viewed.

Gregory Connors playing Jason? It's speculated actor Gregory Connors will play Jason in GTA 6. It's widely rumoured Manni L. Perez will play Lucia and she recently said: "I've been transitioning my career into voiceover and motion capture." Many theories about who will play Jason have emerged since the GTA 6 trailer came out in December 2023 and the latest is Gregory Connors, with the GTA 6 community seemingly quite convinced this time around. A screenshot posted online showed he had included a lead voiceover role at Rockstar for 'TBD (2025 release)' on his CV. It's understood this has since been removed, leading a number of social media users to speculate that Gregory will play Jason.

'Alien' spotted in trailer An 'alien' has been spotted in the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games It's claimed an 'alien' has been spotted in the GTA 6 trailer. A screenshot has been posted online of what appears to be a character with no definition at all compared to other NPCs around it - NPCs that are further away from the shot are much more detailed than this one. Rockstar has a history of including aliens and UFOs in their games - starting with references in GTA: San Andreas and they've become much more prominent in more recent titles such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown said: "The character could also be a poorly rendered NPC but multiple references of UFOs were found in world events list leaked in 2022, so we should expect to see them return in Vice City."

Reddit user counts number of birds in trailer A Reddit user has posted screenshots from the GTA 6 trailer - showing the number of birds that can be seen. _dragoninmyanus says 122 birds can be seen across 10 different scenes, including 66 in the shot including flamingoes alone. It was posted with the caption "I wonder what Rockstar meant by this". In among the ridicule, Jason8ourne said: "12/02/2025 then????!!!"

Fans demand second trailer from Rockstar Rockstar has Tweeted a promo for Red Dead Online - but it's led to a number of users demanding a second trailer for GTA 6 to be released. The majority of comments aren't about Red Dead Online at all - they're instead calling for more GTA 6 content. @GameRollGTA replied: "Show us Trailer 2 or else." @MrDwein replied: "Where's the trailer 2?" @4gntt replied: "GTA 6 Trailer 2." @JasonfromGTAVI replied: "I'm not asking for trailer 2. I'm demanding it." @KC_4191 replied: "Rockstar I love you but the fans are losing patience."

GTA 6 DLC discussion A discussion is ongoing in the GTA 6 Subreddit as to if there will be DLC for GTA 6. Discussion around this might be seem premature, given the game itself isn't out until 2025, but while GTA Online has had regular updates since it launched in 2013, no single-player DLC for GTA 5 has been released. Rockstar has instead encouraged players to play GTA Online if they are to carry on enjoying new content. There was no DLC for Red Dead Redemption 2 either. There was for Red Dead Redemption, in the form of Undead Nightmare, and this was an extension to the single-player experience as John Marston tries to find a cure for the highly infectious undead plague that has spread. The post in the Subreddit has got people talking. partyonpartypeople said: "The game hasn't even released yet and bro already wants more content." Nicholas7907 said: "If they were actually working on 70s/80s story and changed their plans only few years ago, I would love to see a DLC that will take us back to the age of cocaine cowboys. Obviously it depends on how much of that original Project Americas world was finished." Other comments simply include "I'd buy it".

Location of trailer shot found in real-life A screenshot from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games The real-life location seems to have been found of a scene from the GTA 6 trailer. The shot in question is the one of a blonde woman in a white bikini at a pool party on the top floor of what appears to be a block of luxury apartments. Askii_78 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit an image of a building in Florida that looks just like the one where the blonde woman is. Reddit users are impressed the location seems to have been found and the level of detail from Rockstar. One user said: "I don't even think this is anywhere significant." Automatic_Concern951 said: "I am amazed how do people even find these places... I mean... Bro found that one building sitting anywhere in Florida." lopsidedawn said: "Damn that building is IDENTICAL to real life one wth."

Lucia 'actor' confirms career transition The actor widely rumoured to be playing Lucia in GTA 6 has said she is 'transitioning' her career in a video posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit. SalvatorWithoutMundi posted a clip of Manni L. Perez being interviewed. In the video, she said: "Right now, I've been transitioning my career into voiceover and motion capture." Manni L. Perez has already done voiceover work for Rockstar in GTA Online.

William Popp to play Jason? Speculation continues to swirl as to who will play Jason in GTA 6. A number of names have been linked, with The Last of Us, Uncharted and Batman games actor Troy Baker recently confirming it's not him. A clip of William Popp in Law & Order has been posted on the GTA 6 Subreddit by one user asking: "Think this is our guy?" William Popp has previously done voice acting for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. dekadendt said: "Why is it always Law & Order? is that like the favourite series of the Rockstar developers or what."

Pedrocaas said: "I need him to say 'trust'. Then I will tell you if it's really him." WeeklySavings said: "Would need to hear more ngl." quackcow144 said: "I found his Twitter and he stopped posting in 2017. That sounds like a good year for Rockstar to find and hire actors to record tons of voices and scenes for the main characters." itsthesodaman said: "Need more clips but closest match I've seen. All the previous Jason guesses seemed off. Need some voice comparisons from the diner robbery."

Rockstar employee on Xbox 'challenge' A Rockstar employee says in their opinion, "any masterpiece, even a game with poor image quality, is a huge challenge to XSS (Xbox Series S)". Hailin Si, who is a senior material artist at Rockstar North, the division that makes the GTA franchise, was asked on a Chinese social media app if GTA 6 will run stably at 30 fps on the console. In screenshots posted online, Hailin also said: "I personally won't play with this thing, even if it's for free." The translation was done via Google.

Second trailer details 'leaked'? It's widely speculated the second trailer for GTA 6 could drop either close to a Rockstar earnings call or around the time the 'big' summer update for GTA Online is released. Looking at when some of the previous earnings calls were for Rockstar, Q4 2023 earnings were announced in a conference call on May 17, Q1 2024 earnings call came on August 8 and Q2 2024 call was on November 8. There was also an annual shareholders meeting on September 21 2023. If the earnings call theory is to be believed, that means a second GTA 6 trailer or new information about the game could drop as soon as mid-May with further updates coming around August time. It's not known when exactly the GTA Online update will be released other than in the summer so both an earnings call and that update could coincide at the same to create an even bigger buzz around Rockstar and GTA 6.

Xbox president teases 'biggest leap' for next-gen console Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S PowerA The president of Xbox has teased "the biggest technological leap ever seen in a generation" to her team in an email that's been leaked. Windows Central received the email sent by Sarah Bond to her team which has since been confirmed as genuine by Microsoft. As well as work on a next-gen console, the site claims Sarah also revealed a dedicated team has been set up to future-proof digital Xbox game libraries and that Diablo 4's most prominent platform is Xbox since it was included on Xbox Game Pass. She sent out an email to 'rally the troops' according to the site. Read the full story here.

Strip club excitement A popular yet controversial feature of GTA games is the inclusion of strip clubs. Players can take characters to watch women in lingerie pole dance, get private dances, interact with them while these go on and even take them home. It looks as though this will be bigger than ever in GTA 6 if the trailer is anything to go by and social media users on the GTA 6 Subreddit have been sharing their excitement and what they're looking forward to this time around. finessefuego said: "Can't wait to hear the soundtracks in the strip clubs." mrbigshot110 said: "The bottle girls, the money, it's insane. The people look like 'people' not just NPCs. Can't wait." Patsfan618 said: "I mean, I don't ever take cinematics as gospel for how the game will actually look, but I don't doubt it will look pretty incredible." TwentySeventh said: "The rainbow lens flares caused by the sparklers is a nice detail." SymYJoestar said: "Can't wait for the new generation of kids getting caught in the strip club by their parents."

41 Easter eggs spotted in 'leaked' logo X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown has spotted 41 Easter eggs in a 'leaked' 25th anniversary edition of the Rockstar logo. The logo from company celebrations in December 2023, which looks like a modified version of the usual one, appeared to have made its way online.

And the account has noticed a total of 41 Easter eggs in a Twitter thread, ranging from the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series to Bully, LA Noire and Manhunt.

'Everybody is raving about' new Rockstar producer Reddit user prowantedz has posted a screenshot in the GTA 6 Subreddit showing what appears to be former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij praising a new producer at Rockstar North, the division that develops the Grand Theft Auto series. The screenshot shows X / Twitter user @phantomkick asking if GTA 6 will have the same 'pull' as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) with two senior producers leaving since those games released. Obbe is screenshotted as saying: "There is a new producer at North that everybody there is raving about (I forgot his name). He is managing 6 together with Aaron Garbut. I'm sure they'll do a great job." It seems this Tweet has since been deleted. It's been speculated the producer is Rob Nelson who was one of the developers for RDR2 and has been at Rockstar since the development of GTA 4.

'Lucia' voice comparison A Reddit user has posted a voice comparison of what appears to be the same voice from an NPC in GTA Online and Lucia in GTA 6. It's widely speculated that Manni L. Perez is playing the role of Lucia - her CV reportedly says she has done voiceover work for GTA 5 which seems to be what's being compared in the video. Ill_Natural_7723 posted the comparison in the GTA 6 Subreddit which has got people talking. astro5887, who posted a similar comparison, said: "I'm quite confident it's her. Her role in Law & Order was incredible. It will be intriguing to find out who Jason is down the road." Cyklisk said: "Okay I'm convinced. Good comparison." Jblaze21212121 said: "When the game is released I hope the actors release a podcast of everything from how Rockstar contacted to them to the final days of production and keeping everything a secret." 805to808 said: "Very compelling, I'm sold." bapudon_1 said: "Damn it's the same."

Latest GTA Online DLC trailer is second most viewed The trailer for the latest GTA Online story update is now the second most viewed. Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update landed in March and with hype surrounding the Grand Theft Auto series since the first trailer for GTA 6 released, this shows gamers are more than ready for any new GTA content.

At the time of writing, the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid trailer has 15m views, with only The Chop Shop trailer having more at 26m. The Chop Shop trailer landed just a week after the GTA 6 one, which broke all sorts of YouTube records when it dropped.

Rockstar recently announced there will be a 'big' update coming to GTA Online in the summer.

Troy Baker on Jason rumours @themoviedweeb @Troy Baker confirmed that he’s not voicing THAT character in Grand Theft Auto VI. 🚓 What do you think to his response? #troybaker #troybakeredit #troybakerjoel #troybakeredits #troybaker4life #gta #gta5 #gta6 #gtavi #gtav #grandtheftauto #grandtheftauto5 #grandtheftautov #grandtheftauto6 #grandtheftautovi #foryou #foryourpage #foryoupage #fyp There have been rumours circulating that Troy Baker is voicing Jason in GTA 6. In the trailer, Jason says one word, which is back to Lucia near the end: "Trust." It's led to speculation that The Last of Us, Uncharted and Batman games actor is playing the lead male protagonist in GTA 6 because their voices are 'similar' if not 'identical' according to some. But speaking to @themoviedweeb on TikTok, Troy shut down the rumours. He said: "He says one word! "That right there is a lesson in perception. People think and they just automatically assume. "I want that guy, whoever it is, to get credit for his work because I'm sure it's going to be great. "They deserve all of the credit for their work, not me."

Bermuda Triangle Reddit user SpeechOk5810 has posted a picture of the Bermuda Triangle in the GTA 6 Subreddit and has asked if it could be a 'boundary thing' or 'something else'. The Bermuda Triangle is a section of the Atlantic Ocean that stretches between Florida (Leonida is a fiction version of the state which is where GTA 6 will be set), Bermuda and Puerto Rico and it's said to be where a number of aircraft and ships have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. SpeechOk5810 said the location was mentioned in the leaks. QBekka said: "I'm guessing it's going to be one of those mysteries just like the UFO in GTA 5. When you fly over the triangle, there's a tiny chance of something unexplainable happening." coughsicle said: "Because the fact that drug smuggling to South America was one of the first things we ever heard about GTA 6, I wouldn't be surprised if the Bermuda Triangle was represented in some way. Honestly the ocean stuff is the biggest unknown so far - I'm super excited to see what activities we get in the water. Judging by the variety of boats & planes in trailer 1 my hopes are high!!" Bgy4Lyfe said: "Would be great if the Bermuda Triangle was a thing that led to a few secret islands that you can't see on the map. Would really play into the mythos of it."

Second trailer speculation X / Twitter user @jericho681 speculates if the second trailer for GTA 6 could be released just before the 'big' summer update for GTA Online. Not long after the first trailer was posted in December 2023, Rockstar shared a trailer for a GTA Online update and it's become the most watched GTA Online trailer ever. @jericho681 wonders if a similar tactic could be used in the summer as Rockstar recently unexpectedly announced there will be a 'big' summer update for GTA Online. The post says it 'would be a perfect opportunity to drive traffic to GTA Online again'.

Lottery and Lake Leonida discussion MithrandirElessar posted two screenshots from the GTA 6 trailer in the Subreddit and it's going others talking. The first is from when an alligator gets into a shop and it focuses on what looks like a lottery stand with tickets; it says 'a new millionaire every week' on it. The second is from when Lucia speaks in prison uniform early on in the trailer and the screenshot is of a picture behind her with what looks like a boat on a lake in front of a mountain. MithrandirElessar asked if the lottery might be able to be played and if the painting is of Lake Leonida, a location speculated that could feature. mieWkcet said: "I think the lottery idea would be great, only if they scale the odds to mirror real life. Make it a genuinely rare accomplishment." TheGamingMackV replied to that, saying: "Until an exploit is found to duplicate the winning lottery and win over and over at the start of the game." FlashyKick8963 said: "Damn imagine if one of us win the lottery on online. One of us will literally be a marked target it'll be awful." anonStock11 said: "Hope they bring back the stock market. And events in game can reflect onto it."

Discord accidentally breaks GTA 6's YouTube trailer record A composite image of the Discord 'loot boxes' and a secreenshot from the GTA 6 trailer Discord & Rockstar Games Discord's April Fools Day video has accidentally broken the GTA 6 trailer's YouTube record for the most number of views in the first 24 hours of a video being posted that's not music. Discord is an instant messaging and social platform and posted a video on its YouTube account of 'loot boxes' coming to the app with the caption "why would we ever bring loot boxes into a chat app". Innocent enough, right? But the video started recording hundreds of millions of views, completely eclipsing the GTA 6 trailer record - that record was 93 million, and there's a screenshot that shows the Discord video hit 1.4 billion in 22 hours. It was eventually taken down - but how did it all happen? Read the full story here.

YouTuber gets Red Dead Redemption 2 working on phone A YouTuber has managed to get Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 working on a mobile phone. Serg Pavlov appears to be testing the RedMagic 9 Pro, an Android gaming smartphone. While he's got the game to run, in the caption it says 'the game works very poorly, low FPS, texture bugs, stuttering sound'.

Hype for car customisation A screenshot from the GTA 6 trailer Rockstar Games A Reddit user has posted a gif of the car meet scene from the GTA 6 trailer and is hyped for how players will be able to customise cars. Customising vehicles has been a long standing and popular feature in the Grand Theft Auto series. DemiPyramid posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit saying 'this is so authentic it doesn't even look like it's from a game. It seems car customisation will be the most extensive it's ever been too'. And other Reddit users are hyped for it as well. JonnyxKarate said: "I'm just hoping for lifted trucks. What a terrible experience in GTA 5 when I can make a custom Donk but I can’t lift any other trucks. All suspension ever did was lower them even the already lifted trucks. Would have been nice to upgrade the handling without losing the aesthetic." mattaakison said: "Feels it's just me or are the car models bigger?" Others are stunned by the graphics in this scene. sapsnap said: "The road looks insanely realistic." xShawnMendesx said: "The graphics are gonna be a masterpiece." SpeechOk5810 said: "The guys talking in a group with the trunk open."

Release date 'on schedule' A post from X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown says the 2025 release window is 'on track' according to an insider. There have been a number of conflicting reports if GTA 6 will release in early 2025 or Fall - there's even been reports to say 2026 could be a fallback option if development is severely delayed. The only official date Rockstar has given of 2025 has come from the first trailer, which dropped four months ago.

Rockstar publishes new 'community guidelines' In an update on the Rockstar newswire, the developer has published a new set of 'community guidelines' for GTA Online. The developer says: "These guidelines outline what behaviour and actions we do not allow, as more fully detailed in our Terms of Service, and will be updated periodically to reflect any ongoing changes to the player experience." Players are urged to report behaviour that falls foul of not being fair, respectful or safe. Examples of this include cheating, griefing (intentionally annoying another player or interfering with their experience and progress by using the game in unintended ways) and any kind of abuse.

Concept cover art praised online Reddit user Mean_Rent_2156 shared in the GTA 6 Subreddit a picture of concept art it seems they have hand drawn. Imagine how previous GTA covers look - each one having a number of different stylised images of main characters or events. Mean_Rent_2156 has shared how they think the GTA 6 artwork could look with that in mind, including drawings of Jason, Lucia, the Florida Joker and even an alligator in sunglasses - and it's gone down incredibly well with 1.3k upvotes in 15 hours at the time of writing. PapaYoppa said: "Gotta respect it for being hand drawn." spacecowboy2099 said: "The actual cover art better have an alligator with sunglasses." Brahmus168 said: "So help me god if there isn't a gator on the cover art..."

Four months since trailer It's four months to the day since the first trailer for GTA 6 was released. Rockstar planned to share it on December 5 2023 but released it a day early after it was leaked. And on a GTA 6 Subreddit post users have been reacting. deezzzznutzzzs said: "Damn that was quick, we will be in 2025 in no time." Subject_Passenger_22 said: "That's crazy I remember going on Twitter and seeing that almost threw my phone in excitement." Its_buddy_btw said: "It's really true what they say about time speeding up as you get older."

Why planes crashed in GTA: San Andreas A former Rockstar developer has revealed why planes crashed spontaneously in GTA: San Andreas. Small planes would fly near the player to do a fly-by - and those who have played the game for hours and hours will no doubt have had experiences of planes crashing near them and in some cases crashing straight into them, causing a huge jump scare. On X / Twitter, Obbe Vermeij, who worked at Rockstar for more than 10 years before leaving in 2009, said issues with planes spawning and the code itself occasionally caused the problem. Obbe said: "Before creating the plane, my code looks for obstacles in its path. It scans a number of lines in the forward direction of the plane. "These scans are slow so I used the absolute minimum. (Just the body and wingtips I believe.) This is why thin obstacles are sometimes not detected." The post says another developer said there was an actual bug in the code.

Michael actor teases GTA Online appearance Ned Luke, the actor who played Michael De Santa in GTA 5, appears to have teased an appearance of the character in Rockstar's 'big' summer update for GTA Online. The developer announced it in an unexpected update that also said Bully and LA Noire are coming to its premium subscription service, GTA+, later this year. GTA Online fans have been wanting Michael to appear in it for years - the other two main GTA 5 characters Trevor Philips and Franklin Clinton have already featured. And Ned has teased fans they finally might be getting what they want.

Apparent Rockside insider @Nuro_Citrix Tweeted: "It's time for us to receive the long awaited Michael update." And Ned replied: "Wouldn't that be nice." Separately, a Tweet from @RStarUniverse said: "Picture this... Michael related DLC... Final mission he escapes to LSIA (Los Santos International Airport), gets a plane and says he's going to Vice City... Would be a great way to tease him in GTA 6." And Shawn Fonteno, who played Franklin, replied to it, saying: "Hmmmm maybe a Michael and Franklin one."

Bully 2: Everything we know so far A composite image of the Rockstar logo and a screenshot from a Bully trailer Yuki Iwamura, Getty Images & Rockstar Games After Rockstar Games announced Bully would be coming to its premium subscription based service later in 2024, the rumour mill about the potential Bully 2 has started back up again. Bully, also known as Canis Canim Edit, is a 2006 open-world action-adventure game which follows teenager James 'Jimmy' Hopkins who is involuntarily enrolled at boarding school for a year. He attempts to become more popular with certain cliques, puts his efforts to rise through the ranks of the school system and, of course, gets himself into trouble along the way. It's a cult classic and fans are keen on the idea of Bully 2 - but where are we at with it a sequel? There is speculation it could be worked on after the release of GTA 6 in 2025. Read the full story here.

Trailer detail praised A Reddit user has praised a small detail from the GTA 6 trailer. In one of the early shots, a woman in a white dress can be seen putting her hands in the air while riding in a convertible. User DemiPyramid says the two characters are Jason and Lucia in the GTA 6 Subreddit post. And the post has sparked a discussion. ermano_ said: "The nightlife in this game will be amazing." idkiiwla said: "I don't think I've ever been mored hyped to play a game in my 25 years of existence." zeZakPMT said: "Is it just me or is this the worst looking shot of the trailer." InvestigatorDue7765 said: "I haven't noticed Jason is behind the wheel, cool detail." MooseNo1495 said: "Also a cool detail I just noticed is the car in front of them moving aside when they're like in the middle. Usually in GTA 5 the stupid NPCs drive towards you."

Rockstar confirms return of fan favourite games GTA developer Rockstar confirms Bully and LA Noire are back Yuka Iwamura, Getty Images & Rockstar Games In an update for GTA+, Rockstar Games' premium subscription service, the developer announced the return of popular titles Bully and LA Noire. GTA+ launched around the same time GTA 5 was released on current generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, in 2022.

It's a service that gives subscribers exclusive content in GTA Online and a selection of Rockstar titles. And in a recent update, Rockstar announced Bully and LA Noire are being added later in 2024. Read the full story here.

'Most immersive evolution' See on Instagram A Reddit user has started up a discussion focusing on some of the wording Rockstar has used to promote GTA 6. On a pinned Rockstar Instagram post shared by Oath_Br3aker in the GTA 6 Subreddit, the caption for the trailer posted on the social media site says 'the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet'. And it's led to a discussion as to why that's been included as Oath_Br3aker says Rockstar doesn't 'usually market GTA as immersive'. Darthlord_Juju said: "Basically just saying there will be more things to do and more ways to stay engaged." OptimusGrimes said: "It will be the biggest jump in quality for a GTA ever, with every other game coming out the same, or next generation from the previous, this is the first time they've skipped two, so saying it will be the biggest evolution isn't too much of a reach." Nice_Reveue_7375 said: "S**t it better be after 12 years."

Rockstar 25th anniversary logo 'leaked' online The Rockstar logo seen at its 25th anniversary celebrations in December 2023 appears to have been 'leaked' online. It was a big month for Rockstar - a landmark anniversary, the first GTA 6 trailer and new GTA Online content. And the logo from company celebrations, a modified version of the usual one, appears to have made its way online after Rockstar announced a 'big' summer update for GTA Online. It's led X / Twitter users to spot a number of Easter eggs on it, including Chop's tag, the Statue of Liberty, John and Arthur's hats, the girl from the GTA 5 loading screen and even Trevor's teddy bear. Potential GTA 6 Easter eggs speculated include a flamingo and what appears to be a modified Banshee in the bottom right corner.

'Map outline' on bumper sticker A Reddit user thinks they've found an outline of the GTA 6 map on a bumper sticker on the back of Jason's car from the trailer. It looks a lot like the map created by the Mapping Project, a community which is piecing together the map from co-ordinates in the trailer and leaks, and the outline of the Florida state which the fictional Leonida is based on. And others in the GTA 6 Subreddit agree with Olivr_Ont. 1234normalitynomore said: "Good find, this is the first thing to actually make me think we're getting the panhandle." BeCrafttt said: "That looks extremely identical to the map made by the GTA 6 mapping project." Buckman21 said: "Holy s**t he might be onto something." StingingGamer said: "Good find! If that is the map shape it looks great."

What GTA Online update could mean for GTA 6 Rockstar has teased a 'big' summer update for GTA Online and it hasn't taken long for the speculation to start. Some have said it will be the final big update before all efforts are put into GTA 6 and others have theorised what could be in it. X / Twitter user @GTAVI_Countdown said Michael, one of the main protagonists in GTA 5, is rumoured to be included in the update - he's not yet featured in GTA Online and gamers on Reddit have been calling for this for a while. Other theories from the account include a second trailer for GTA 6 being likely to drop around the time of the update to drive traffic. The account says Rockstar did this with the Chop Shop GTA Online update which was revealed a week after the GTA 6 trailer - it's the most viewed GTA Online trailer.

Rockstar teases 'big' summer update for GTA Rockstar teases 'big' summer update for GTA Yuki Iwamura, Getty Images Rockstar has teased a 'big' summer update for its Grand Theft Auto series in an unexpected announcement. With leaks, rumours and speculation swirling about all things GTA 6, like when exactly it will be released, delays in development and gameplay 'leaks' appearing online, Rockstar could put all of its eggs in that basket to get it done and released as soon as possible. Read the full story here.

PC gamers' frustration at release details PC gamers have shared frustrations at GTA 6 release details. The highly-anticipated game is set to be out in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S - but there are no details at this stage when it will release on PC. It's led to Reddit user Guimorneg posting a picture of Squidward looking at SpongeBob and Patrick playing outside - and they've been edited to be carrying the GTA 6 logo and PS5 controllers. Guimorneg posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit along with the caption 'please tell me is not only me' (sic). And the post has got a lot of reaction and comments. fejota said: "I don't have any console so yeah, that would be me too." deezzzznutzzzs said: "You have more than a year to save enough money for PS5 + GTA 6." Wokekyller said: "Me too, I wait until PC premiere. Good thing GTA Wiki and Youtube will save me during the waiting."

Mixed views on celebrities in GTA 6 A GTA 6 Subreddit discussion has led to mixed views on which celebrities could feature in the game and if any should feature at all. A number of high-profile names have already been linked with the game, including musicians T-Pain, Anita Ward and Schoolboy Q - even more could feature with Rockstar owning a record label. GTA Online has had a range of celebrities featuring post-launch, such as musician Dr Dre releasing an EP exclusively in the game.

GTA 4 also had appearances from comedians such as Ricky Gervais.

But views are mixed on if celebrities featuring are welcome in the Grand Theft Auto series. FuzzyHotel6180 said: "I'd say so. I'm excited to see who they got for the different radio stations. GTA 5 had a lot." MixedRealityAddict said: "I hope not, I like fictitious characters." FoundationGreen6342 said: "Ricky Gervais needs to come back."

Delay rumours 'met with shrugs' from Rockstar employees It's reported when Rockstar employees were asked what they made of the current rumour mill of delayed development, the response 'was mostly met with shrugs'. That's according to a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. It also said: "Last summer, I asked someone at Rockstar how things were going, and they responded with one word: 'chaos'." It comes as a full-time return to the office for the majority of Rockstar employees comes into effect in less than two weeks' time which has been met with a backlash from some. The report also says development delays are to be expected with it being a 'messy, nonlinear process'.

