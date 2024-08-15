Shock GTA 6 release date leaked online

A shock release date for Rockstar Games' highly-anticipated GTA 6 appeared to be leaked on IMDb.

Just ahead of their last earnings call on August 8, while there was no official new content shared of the game, Rockstar's parent company Take-Two confirmed the release window of Autumn 2025 is still on track with no delays.

Company bosses remained tight-lipped over any other updates, even when investors asked what stage of development the game is in.

While fans may have been expecting some sort of update so Take-Two could drive interest and investment in its companies and products, a video games expert said the game simply being on track is "very important for the momentum of the industry".

But while there was no official announcement then, a release date appeared to be posted on IMDb.

GTA 6 has been listed on the site since it was announced but less than a week after Take-Two's earnings call, a release date of October 27 2025 was shared.

This date does tie in with the release window of Autumn 2025 but it's important to note anyone can update IMDb and this date lands on a Monday.

One Redditor posted a screenshot of this in the GTA 6 Subreddit asking "is this real?"

And some social media users let rip in the comments.

One said: "The short answer is no. The long answer is noooooo."

Electrical_Room5091 said: "I doubt they have a date yet internally. My guess would be September to maximise holiday sales."

"Very unlikely, it will be a f**king Monday lol," penned Rick_The_Mullet_Man.

The date has since been taken down on the IMDb listing.

