GTA 6 Autumn 2025 release on track with no delays according to Take-Two

GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025, according to official documents published by Take-Two ahead of an earnings call on August 8.

Fans were hopeful for an update on GTA 6 ahead of the call and while there might not be any official update on a second trailer or new screenshots, news that release is on schedule ensures they have not been disappointed.



In the lead up to the call, there was a lot of speculation that Rockstar Games could drop a new trailer, screenshots or an update on progress of the title.

And while there is no new material on GTA 6 at the time of writing, Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, is still forecasting the game to release in Autumn 2025, meaning it has not yet hit any delays.

During the audio call, chair and CEO of Take-Two Strauss Zelnick confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to launch in Autumn 2025 along with the documentation.

In a prepared comment ahead of the call, Zelnick said: "We achieved solid first quarter results by engaging our players with exciting new game releases and content updates, while also maintaining our focus on efficiency.

"Our management team remains confident in our path forward and we are reiterating our Net Bookings outlook for the year of $5.55 to $5.65 billion.

"We are highly optimistic about our future - our core franchises remain vibrant, our teams are hard at work on the most ambitious development pipeline in our history and we are evaluating continually new growth opportunities that have the ability to enhance our business model and financial profile.

"As we pursue our strategic priorities, we expect to achieve sequential increases in Net Bookings in Fiscal 2026 and 2027, which we believe will drive long-term shareholder value."

Ahead of the last earnings call in May, the company announced GTA 6 will release in Autumn 2025, narrowing the previous window of 2025 which was first revealed in the first and so far only trailer (which now has more than 200million views on YouTube alone).

The trailer and the release window were the only official announcements before this.

