GTA 6 LIVE: Release date decision revealed by former Rockstar director

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 (which has since passed 250m views on YouTube alone) and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two is hosting its next earnings call on May 15 when there will be, at the very least, an update on if the game is still on track to release in Autumn or not.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

GTA 5 and GTA Online leaving PS Plus Sony has updated its PS Plus Last Chance list and GTA 5 and GTA Online have both been added. That means from next month, both games will not be available to play for PS Plus subscribers. The games have previously been added and taken down on the subscription service. GTA 5 and GTA Online have both recently been made available to Game Pass subscribers.



GTA Online update Rockstar has shared an update for GTA Online. A social media post said: "Roll up Double Rewards on Terrorbyte Client Jobs and Mobile Operations Missions this week in GTA Online. "Plus, get Acid Lab bonuses, 2x GTA$ on this week’s FIB Priority File, Deadline returns, and more."

Skittles cracks 'before GTA 6' joke Skittles' social media admin has referenced a Tweet posted nearly a year-and-a-half ago and cracked a 'before GTA 6' joke. On November 8 2023, Skittles posted on X / Twitter: "How many Skittles could a Skittles Skittles if a Skittles Skittles Skittles could Skittles Skittles?" @Super_jillop replied and asked "GTA 6 gets announced and this is what you tweet???" to which Skittles replied "I'll tweet about GTA 6 on April 23, 2025". And sure enough, quoting that reply, Skittles posted on April 23: "We really had Skittles Tweet about GTA 6 before GTA 6."

GTA 6 trailer included in YouTube's 20th birthday video YouTube shared a video called 'It's Our Birthday, Let's Party' to tie in with its 20th birthday celebrations and a small clip from the GTA 6 trailer was used. YouTube turned 20 on April 23, marking 20 years to the day when the first video was uploaded to the platform. And a clip from the GTA 6 trailer of Lucia holding onto cash while in the passenger seat of a car can be seen very briefly around the 52s mark. The GTA 6 trailer has the YouTube record for the video to get the most amount of views in the first 24 hours after it was posted that's not a music video, with more than 90m views in that first day.

Key release date decision revealed by former Rockstar director Former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij's comments about when a potential GTA 6 delay could be announced have resurfaced. Vermeij spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009. He worked on GTA 4 which was delayed and Tweeted in September last year: "The decision to delay GTA 4 was made four months or so before the original release date. Any further and it's hard to make the call. Rockstar is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish. "Also: GTA 6 will sell for 10+ years and there is no competition to worry about. They are not going to release the game until they're 100 per ent happy with it. No matter what it said in the trailer. I have no inside info. Didn't talk to anyone." Take-Two's next earnings call is on May 15 when there will be an update on the timeline of GTA 6, even if it's just that the game remains on track to release in Autumn.

'Imagine if GTA 6 shadow dropped' from GTA6 After Bethesda shadow dropped The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered yesterday (April 22), Redditor OrangeJuice225 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit "imagine if GTA 6 shadow dropped". And others have been sharing their thoughts. Isiderdon said: "Nah no way they'd shadow drop the most anticipated game of all time, instead imagine how much money they will make in the three-to-six-months promo phase before the game drops by selling merch, posters, autograph sessions and two-to-three more trailers with 100m+ views." Hopeful_Clock_2837 said: "Bethesda just be dropping s*** whenever because they know the community will fill in the holes and fix everything. 30 years from now, they'll just announce a title and modders will make the entire game." MogosTheFirst said: "With how good of a job Virtuos games did for Oblivion, really makes me wonder what they could've pulled with The Trilogy."

Fans react to Ned Luke's comment about GTA 6 theory from GTA6 Fans have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit to Ned Luke, who plays Michael De Santa in GTA 5, posting a face palm emoji on social media in response to a GTA 6 theory about 'mud girl' being Tracy, Michael's daughter. IAmGolfMan said: "I love how the post about this got tons of upvotes and was filled with comments agreeing with the theory but now Ned Luke disagrees with it and the comments are all saying they agree with him and that the theory is dumb." dawatzerz said: "I believe it now that Ned Luke doesn't!" One user said: "Idk why people are thinking that this theory is so outlandish. I mean, it probably isn't true, but they do look pretty similar lol."

GTA 6 theory gets face palm from Ned Luke A GTA 6 theory about the 'mud girl' from the trailer has been met with a face palm emoji from Ned Luke, who plays Michael De Santa in GTA 5. The theory is that the 'mud girl' could be Tracy, Michael's daughter, from GTA 5 because of what are claimed to be similarities in their appearances. But Luke seems to have immediately shut this down and responded to a post about it with a face palm emoji.

Release date update will be officially announced very soon With Take-Two revealing the date of its next earnings call will be on May 15 at 4.30pm ET (9.30pm BST / 1.30pm PT), that's the very latest fans will have to wait for an official update on GTA 6's release date. Ahead of all Take-Two earnings calls since the first trailer for the game was shared by Rockstar on December 4 2023, the company has shared an update on the release window for GTA 6. In May 2024, Take-Two narrowed down the release window from 2025 to Autumn 2025 and has reiterated the game's release remains on track ever since. In documentation made publicly available just before the calls themselves start, this reveals if the game is still on track or not, so that's the latest fans will have to wait for an official update on the game.

Huge gameplay details revealed by 'leaker' from GTA Huge GTA 6 gameplay details have been revealed by someone claiming to have worked on the game in a Reddit post. The user, which has since been deleted, posted in the GTA Subreddit some "insights on its design" claiming they "worked on GTA 6 for less than a year". The user said: "Certain teams focused on 'seasonal' or 'event-based' NPCs. For example, character density in areas like beaches or city centres varies depending on the day of the week. Mondays might see lower NPC volume at the beach compared to weekends and the trailer's crowd levels reflect typical weekend traffic. This dynamic applies across various in-game locations. "Some NPCs or tourists will appear only during specific days or windows. There will also be in-game events and concerts where tourists wear branded t-shirts, mirroring real-life event culture - think conferences, concerts and similar occasions."

They said they have "no knowledge" of the game's release date. None of this is official or has been confirmed by Rockstar.

GTA 6 trailer passes 250m views on YouTube The GTA 6 trailer has passed 250m views on YouTube alone. Rockstar Games released the trailer on December 4 2023, which is 505 days ago at the time of writing, with no update from the studio on the game since. GTA 6 is still currently on track to release in Autumn.



Take-Two's next earnings call date revealed Take-Two has revealed the date of its next earnings call when there will be at the very least an update on the release window of GTA 6. The company which owns Rockstar Games confirmed it will hold an earnings call on May 15 at 4.30pm ET (9.30pm BST / 1.30pm PT) to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. Previously, since GTA 6 was announced, all of these earnings calls have had an update on the release window of the game. Ahead of an earnings call in May 2024, Take-Two narrowed down the release window from 2025 to Autumn 2025 and has reiterated the game's release remains on track ever since. In the imminent days before the call, or in documentation that's made publicly available just before the call itself starts, it will be known if GTA 6 remains on track to release in Autumn or not. If it remains on track now, there has been a lot of commentary online that this means it's highly likely the game will indeed release this year and not be pushed back. Take-Two also has a history of releasing trailers, screenshots or release information of its games ahead of earnings calls to drive interest and investment in the company.

