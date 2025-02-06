GTA 6: Release date update confirmed by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two

The release date of GTA 6 remains on track for Autumn 2025, according to the latest official update from Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two.

After Rockstar released the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023, Take-Two then narrowed down the game's release window in May last year to Autumn 2025 ahead of a quarterly earnings call, where the company reports on its financial performance to investors and other stakeholders.

The company then reassured fans the game was still on track ahead of further earnings calls in August and November.

And Take-Two has reassured fans, a lot of whom were growing increasingly worried that radio silence on the game would lead it to be delayed, yet again the game remains on track as planned ahead of an earnings call on February 6.

GTA 6 is still on track to release in Autumn 2025 according to the latest official update from Take-Two / Rockstar Games

Official documents said: "Looking ahead, this calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for Take-Two, as we plan to launch Sid Meier’s Civilization VII on February 11, Mafia: The Old Country in the Summer, GTA 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4."

Some fans were hoping Rockstar would post a specific release date, screenshots or a trailer ahead of the earnings call as the studio has shared content such as this with previous titles ahead of Take-Two earnings calls to drive interest and investment in the company.

But the 14 month wait for any new GTA 6 content continues.

Elsewhere in the world of gaming, check out indy100's preview of PGA Tour 2K25 and our review of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

