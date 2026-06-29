GTA 6: XBOX fires back at claims PlayStation is dominating game pre-orders

XBOX has fired back at claims PlayStation is dominating GTA 6 pre-orders according to affiliate link data.

GTA 6 pre-orders went live on Thursday (25 June) with reports claiming there were more than 39 million orders during the first day, generating a staggering $3bn in revenue.



French retailer Cdiscount hailed GTA 6 as "the biggest cultural event of 2026", adding: "In just 24 hours, we recorded six times more preorders than during an entire traditional preorder period for major franchises such as EA Sports FC or Call of Duty. It's historic - something we've never seen before."

On social media, IGN shared results it found of which platform gamers are preferring to pre-order the game on.

A post said: "Through IGN Finds' and commerce affiliate linking program, the data is showing that PlayStation is outperforming Xbox by a rate of 8-to-1."

But in a statement shared with Windows Central, XBOX has hit back at this.

An XBOX spokesperson said: "This doesn't represent pre-order data. We've had record orders. People should wait for real data and not clicks on affiliate links."

With GTA 6 pre-orders now open, the game is on track to release as planned on 19 November and there are two editions available, standard and ultimate, and those that pre-order can start loading the game from 12 November.

Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA 6 will launch with a single-player experience with no official updates yet on the expected online mode.

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