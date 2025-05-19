Nostalgic 2009 PS3 game gets shock update 16 years after release

A game that released in 2009 which could deliver some gamers a huge dose of nostalgia has been given a shock update.

Disney Pixar Up is an action adventure game based on the film that was developed by Heavy Iron Studios and published by THQ.



It released on a number of platforms, including PS3, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii. It was the first game based on a Pixar film to feature PlayStation trophies.

And as spotted by Comic Book, these trophies are part of an unexpected update for PS5 and PS4 versions of the game.

Disney Pixar Up was recently added as one of the games available on PS Plus Premium.

Trophies have now been added to PS5 and PS4 versions of the game, although they do not stack across each platform.

As well as being available on the PS Plus Premium subscription tier, the game can also be bought on the PS Store for $5.99 (£4.99). The title has been converted from the PSP version of the game.

Elsewhere from Indy100, the new writer of the BioShock Netflix movie has been announced by its director and the Gears of War movie may finally have its director - and it's a big name.

