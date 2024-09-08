Rockstar Games has been told "go f**k yourself" after a claim was made on social media the studio offered $7,500 for a song to be used in GTA 6 which also included a "buyout of any future royalties from the game".

Martyn Ware, co-founder of Heaven 17, revealed he had been contacted by Rockstar enquiring about the use of the song 'Temptation' in the game in some way.

Heaven 17 is an English synth-pop band that formed in 1980 in which Ware played keyboard and was on vocals.

It's not known how Rockstar planned to use the track but there are assumptions online it was for use in one of the expected in-game radio stations.

Heaven 17 has previously had a track in a GTA game with 'Penthouse and Pavement' featuring on a radio station in GTA: Vice City.

But it doesn't seem they will this time around in the latest version of Vice City in Leonida, the fictional state of Florida.

"I was recently contacted by my publishers on behalf of Rockstar Games re the possibility of using 'Temptation' on the new Grand Theft Auto 6," Ware said.

"Naturally excited about the immense wealth that was about to head my way, I scrolled to the bottom of the email re the offer...

"IT WAS $7,500 - for a buyout of any future royalties from the game - forever... To put this in context, Grand Theft Auto 6 grossed, wait for it… $8.6 BILLION.

"Ah, but think of the exposure... Go f**k yourself."

After receiving a bit of a backlash from people online saying the exposure would be more than worth it, Ware explained more about his thought process.

He added: "For those claiming H17 should have accepted the extremely low offer for buyout for Temptation in GTA 6 claiming 'increased exposure'... An extra one million streams generates each writer a pitiful $1k each."

Rockstar has not commented publicly at the time of writing.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.