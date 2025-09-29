Ryder Cup's Team Europe savagely troll Donald Trump after nail-biting win over USA

The European Ryder Cup team trolled US president Donald Trump with a chant after beating the USA to retain the trophy.

On Sunday (28 September) dramatic scenes unfolded on the final day of the Ryder Cup tournament at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York as Europe sealed victory against the Americans .

Though it turned out to be a closer contest than many had anticipated, after a very dominant performance from Europe the previous two days, they eventually won with a 15 - 13 scoreline.

Given the unsavoury scenes from USA golf fans on the Saturday, it was hardly surprising that, after their victory, Europe decided to poke fun at the US, including a direct message to the president.

In a video filmed by Rory McIlroy, the team could be seen gathered with the trophy, where they chanted: “Are you watching? Are you watching? Are you watching, Donald Trump? Are you watching, Donald Trump?”

Trump is a known golf fan and attended the first day of the Ryder Cup on Friday.

“Man, this is as brutal as it gets,” someone commented.

Another wrote: “We are all Team Europe!”

Someone else commented: “Things you absolutely love to see.”

One person said: “Golf schmolf quite frankly but this is outstanding.”

It seems Trump took the jibe in good spirits as he posted on Truth Social: “Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations!”

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings