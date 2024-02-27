GTA 6 trailer recreated perfectly in Minecraft

When the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer dropped in December, it smashed a YouTube record for the most amount of views in the first 24 hours for a non-music video, already placing it among the most highly-anticipated games of all time.

It got 93m views in that period on YouTube alone, and at the time of writing has since been viewed more than 177m times on the platform.

And now an animator and content creator channel has given it a Minecraftmakeover.

Boranium Art gives renowned clips a makeover in the game using its unique art style, and has also previously created restyled videos of Oppenheimer, The Last Of Us and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The latest video to get the makeover is the GTA 6 trailer, which has been recreated shot-for-shot and it's gone down incredibly well with viewers, proving a hit in the comments.

Posts on the Minecraft version of the trailer on YouTube include 'bro Minecraft story mode looking fire', 'the quality on this is insane' and 'as a 3D artist I know how much of a pain all of this was, so I've got nothing but huge respect for you and your team'.

Comparison video comments say 'the lighting matches so perfectly it’s ridiculous', 'the incredible amount of work to match and rival a triple A studio's marketing must never be under-appreciated' and 'your recreation is so beautiful, a masterpiece indeed'.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.