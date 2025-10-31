Halo getting more remakes, it's claimed - but gamers are 'kind of peeved'

Both Halo 2 and Halo 3 are getting their campaigns remade, according to a Halo leaker on social media - but gamers don't seem to be fully behind it with one saying they are "kind of peeved" if this proves to be true.

Halo: Campaign Evolved was revealed last Friday (24 October) which will be a remake of the campaign of Halo: Combat Evolved. It will be the first Halo game to release on PS5 as well as Xbox and PC and is currently scheduled for release next year.



And @leaks_infinite on X / Twitter claims the plans to remake classic Halo games do not stop there.

The user posted: "Halo 2 and Halo 3 are being remade, yes they will have sprint. No multiplayer, only campaign. Full remakes. Multiplayer is going to be Halo 7."

Further comments from @leaks_infinite on the post said: "No ETA on when these could be announced, same source that told me about the [Halo 1] remake and its mechanics also told me Halo 2 and Halo 3 were being remade too.

"It's possible they're using Halo: Campaign Evolved to judge whether Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes would be viable but this is just guessing."

The leaker's claims were posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit - and gamers are not all that excited about them if they happen.

One user said: "I'm kind of peeved this is how I'm getting Halo 3 remade but tbf, even as the one in the trilogy that aged 'the best', I am pretty excited for how they'll redo the cinematics. Some of the character models like Miranda and Lord Hood could definitely use a clean up."

Another commented: "So basically they're remaking The Master Chief Collection... Again."

A third queried: "Yea but if they are remakes, what's the ETA on their releases? Within the next 5 years? 10 years? Just to compare, we got three Resident Evil remakes in a span of four years (2019-2023) and four Yakuza remakes in a span of nine years (2017-2026)."

"Between Halo: Campaign Evolved and Gears of War: Reloaded it should be very obvious what Xbox is doing with their new multiplatform strategy, remake / remaster each game individually to sell to the Playstation and Nintendo players who never owned an Xbox, it makes them way more money than just giving them The Master Chief Collection," mused a fourth.

And a fifth said: "Not doing a remake of Halo 3 multiplayer is INSANE. Literally a perfect move for them. So many people would play it especially all the popular content creators / streamers since they grew up playing it so it'd be an easy marketing move."

To be clear, all of the claims are rumour and speculation at this time and further remakes have not been officially confirmed. indy100 has contacted Xbox for comment on the claims.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.