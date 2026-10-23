Half-Life 3 mention 'slip' by Valve dev - and fans are losing it

A Valve developer seems to have let slip a mention about Half-Life 3 and fans are absolutely losing it online.

Valve has not yet revealed anything official at all about Half-Life 3. All talk about the game so far has come from insiders who have made claims about the title, or rumours and speculation circulating online.

There are widespread claims Half-Life 3 has a codename of HLX - and Mike Morasky seemed to let this exact codename slip in a clip that's gone viral of him speaking at a GameSoundCon panel Q&A.

In the video, he said: "Basically that's one of three pieces that come together to make a HDR that you can easily optimise and in fact, I think Deadlock has their own version of HDR, HLX has its own version, so on and so forth."

For context, Deadlock is a game confirmed to be in development at Valve.

This was posted in the Half-Life Subreddit and fans have been absolutely losing it in the comments.

One said: "The Game Awards let down this year is going to be absolutely generational."

"Half-Life 3 will be a shadowdrop one day before GTA 6," a second commented.

A third posted: "EVERYONE STAY CALM. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

"HOPIUM ADMINISTERED," said a fourth.

And a fifth added: "Dude, this has to be it. There's no way in hell that people won't believe HLX is an ACTUAL thing that is being worked on after this, THERE JUST ISN'T. On a side note: I do feel bad for Mike, this is like the third time he unintentionally mentioned the game. Hopefully he doesn't get in too much trouble for this."

Half-Life 3 has not been officially confirmed by Valve at the time of writing.



Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.