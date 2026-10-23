GTA 6 LIVE: Launch trailer subtly changed in TV ad

Fans have spotted subtle changes from GTA 6's launch trailer in the TV ad version of it, showing a tiny amount of extra footage.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases in just four weeks on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November.

Rockstar Games recently released an official launch trailer, the third for GTA 6. Notorious leaker Cyberleek also appeared to share fully nude Lucia gameplay leaks online - but all may not be as it appears with those.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

GTA 6 launch trailer subtly changed in TV ad Fans have spotted subtle changes were made in the GTA 6 launch trailer compared to what's been seen in the TV ad for it. Scenes of Jason and Lucia in the shower together have been completely cut in the TV ads and other scenes have been extended slightly, such as the shot of Lucia jumping onto a plane and Jason nudging Lucia when they're sat on the hood of a car together. The latter of those also shows the incredible hair physics Rockstar is managing to pull off with GTA 6 as Lucia's hair reacts and looks natural to her movement. The XBOX logo has also been removed at the end of the TV ad and only the PlayStation logo is shown.

Rockstar Games post Rockstar Games has shared a social media post about a Halloween event in GTA Online. The post said: "Complete all 10 waves of any Survival to get the Gray Space Interloper Outfit and GTA$150K on top of Triple Rewards. "Plus get the White & Red Tech Demon Mask, 2x GTA$ bonuses on Ghosts Exposed and Jack O' Lanterns (4x for GTA+ Members) and more."

Rockstar Games already making huge money on GTA 6 pre-orders Rockstar Games is claimed to already be making huge amount of money on GTA 6 pre-orders, according to the latest estimate from digital market intelligence company Sensor Tower. The firm estimates GTA 6 was pre-ordered 370,000 times in the past week, taking the total estimated number of pre-orders to 6.45m. Sensor Tower estimates the revenue (net of returns) generated from this so far is $630m - and we're still four weeks away from the game's launch which doesn't have a physical release. Platform split is estimated at 74 per cent PlayStation and 26 per cent XBOX.

PS5 system software update ahead of GTA 6 release Sony has released a software update, version 26.07-14.20.00 (or 14.20), for PS5 consoles ahead of the launch of GTA 6. The official patch notes for it from Sony Interactive Entertainment are "we've improved the messages and usability on some screens" but there is speculation there could actually be more to it than that. It's understood PS5 consoles would need to be updated to version 14.10 or later to run GTA 6. There has been unconfirmed speculation that Sony has issued the 1.2GB update because PS5 consoles running 14.10 are recently reported to have been jailbroken. That means the console has been modified to bypass manufacturer's software restrictions. Late last month, a jailbreak that supported all PS5 consoles running firmware from 7.00 through to and including 13.60 was revealed. And amid reports 14.10 has been jailbroken privately, Sony has now released 14.20 - although it's unconfirmed if this is in direct response to the jailbreak reports.

1.5m Americans predicted to take sick day on GTA 6 release date A university professor has reportedly predicted 1.5m Americans will call in sick on GTA 6's release date of 19 November, costing the American economy $1bn in a single day.

Jose Garcia Montalvo, an economics professor at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, has shared an academic prediction based on people needing time to play it, reports International Business Times. He's based the economic impact on around 1.5m absences and an average yearly output of around $70,000 per worker. Men aged 18-30 are expected to make up most of the missing workers with the tech sector looking likely to be hit the hardest. When GTA 5 released in 2013, reports claim up to six per cent of workers aged between 18 and 35 in major US cities, such as New York City and Los Angeles, took the day of launch off to play the game.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update on social media about Red Dead Online. A post said: "Shoot your way out of precarious and peculiar situations in the Hardcore Halloween Series, this week's Red Dead Online Featured Series awarding 3X RDO$ and XP."

Latest GTA 6 pre-order data revealed Sensor Tower, a digital market intelligence company, has shared its latest GTA 6 pre-orders estimate. The firm estimates GTA 6 was pre-ordered 370,000 times in the past week, taking the total estimated number of pre-orders to 6.45m. Platform split is estimated at 74 per cent PlayStation and 26 per cent XBOX.

GTA 6 beer ads Beer ads outside Monty’s Coconut Grove

by u/bbqbb in GTA6 Redditor bbqbb spotted beers that will be available in GTA 6 being advertised outside Monty's on Miami Beach and posted photos of this in the GTA 6 Subreddit. In the comments, AdLonely8685 said: "The most insane marketing I have seen for a game ever!" Fantastic_Walk_1742 said: "That's so cool, my friend's rehearsal dinner was at Monty's. It's a great spot." StingingGamer said: "Ok I might have to go on an impromptu trip [to] Miami Vice City."

More GTA 6 radio stations revealed Content creator Joel Franco shared a video on X / Twitter of GTA 6 being marketed in Miami and spotted two previously unconfirmed radio stations. Vice City FM and V-Rock FM will be returning. Vice City FM is an 80s-themed pop station and V-Rock FM is an 80s-themed rock and metal station. Other ads spotted were for nightclubs featuring in GTA 6, along with parodies of news channels, car brands, drinks and more.

GTA 6 launch trailer reaches impressive milestone In 48 hours, the GTA 6 launch trailer got more views and likes than GTAV's launch trailer did in 13 years.

by u/PastaCheed in GTA6 It's been spotted and posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit the recently released launch trailer for the game surpassed the YouTube view count of GTA 5's launch trailer in 48 hours. At the time of writing, the GTA 6 launch trailer has 46m views on YouTube compared to 34m of GTA 5's. And others have been commenting on the Reddit post with their takes. Wise-Guy99 said: "More people online these days 😉" Lenlfc said: "The GTA 5 announcement Tweet had 624 likes, as of September 2013, right before launch. The internet and social media was very different, back then." trip6god said: "To be fair there's hella more bots now."

GTA 6 release date countdown hits major milestone The release date countdown for GTA 6 has hit a major milestone as we're now just a month away from the game releasing. The date is Monday 19 October at the time of writing, meaning there are just 30 days to go now until GTA 6 releases on Thursday 19 November. We're nearly there...

Rockstar Games releases official GTA 6 launch trailer Rockstar Games has shared a 90 second launch trailer for GTA 6 with the game releasing on 19 November in just five weeks' time. It shows brand new cinematics, gameplay and artwork and is soundtracked by a brand new track called 'Flower In a Hurricane' "from original score composers Justice feat. Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard". At the time of writing, it has more than 22m views in its first 18 hours on YouTube alone. The trailer starts by showing Jason working at Brian's Marina in The Keys, finishing off a boat when he gets a phone call from Lucia. Jason left the army but not on the best of terms, reveals a voiceover, saying they "don't give loans or anything to people like me". The scene of Vice City and Leonida is then set with a wide shot of the city at night, a gang in a car and an incredibly detailed lizard avoiding being hit by a vehicle. Jason and Lucia are then seen with attention turning to Jason in a number of different situations, such as wading through knee-high waters with a rifle and night vision goggles, putting on knuckle dusters, in a helicopter and about to brutally murder someone by throwing them through the propellors of an airboat. Lucia can then be seen robbing a bank and there are intermittent scenes of Jason and Lucia getting intimate in the shower together - with Lucia's ankle tag going off. Lucia is also seen jumping onto a moving plane. There are cop chases, workouts, explosions, a man coming face-to-face with a snake and a helicopter carrying a load that crashes through a skyscraper. Different combat situations are shown with different weapons and it finishes with Jason and Lucia jumping multiple storeys down into a swimming pool. The caption for the trailer said: "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida - forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive." The footage was captured on a PlayStation 5 console.

Lucia fully nude 'leaks' posted online Two GTA 6 gameplay 'leaks' from the notorious Cyberleek appearing to show Lucia fully naked have been shared online but all may not be as it seems. The first of two clips seems to show a completely nude Lucia free-roaming the open world, including parachuting and robbing an ATM. However nobody in the world reacts to her being completely naked - so it seems as though it's a debug menu feature pulled from a cutscene model rather than something that can actually be done or NPCs have not yet been programmed to react to the build Cyberleek seems to have. The second of those two leaks is an awkward closeup of Lucia before she then walks down the street completely naked. Cyberleek was releasing footage if an associated memecoin reached certain values but after it crashed once more, the leaker seems to have posted footage from missions towards the end of the game and has stopped there for now. The leaker said if Take-Two Interactive catches them, the ending will be posted through a "dead man's switch". Cyberleek previously released videos in what they said was a protest of the game not releasing with physical copies - but the 'leaks' were also linked to a cryptocurrency and Cyberleek ran polls where people could pay to vote for what they wanted to see next. Each video that was 'leaked' also included a mention of the memecoin throughout.

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