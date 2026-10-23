Halloween may be just around the corner, but if 2027's predicted travel trends are anything to go by, we're in for a particularly ghoulish year ahead.

Among the predictions for next year shared by Booking.com are plot twist trips (also known as pushing ourselves outside of our comfort zones more) and a big focus on physical exercise. However, it's a new-found desire for the paranormal that's got our interest piqued.

In fact, 68 per cent of travellers are interested in paranormal travel experiences, with TV and pop culture likely playing a huge part in the rapidly-growing interest in all things death.

Just months ago Netflix's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story reignited interest in the house where the 32-year-old's father and stepmother were murdered - with the property now serving as an actual hotel you can go and visit.

Similarly, a niche, yet booming corner of the internet hyper focuses on the retelling of paranormal experiences and true crime incidents.

“What’s particularly striking is that this interest goes beyond simply wanting a thrill", notes Ryan Pearson, Regional Manager for UK & Ireland at Booking.com.

Data suggests that nearly half (49 per cent) of UK travellers would seek out an experience in the hope of speaking to someone on the ‘other side’, while 51 per cent are interested in exploring themes such as death, the afterlife or spirituality. It makes sense when you realise almost 40 per cent of people believe in ghosts.

“There’s also a clear generational divide, with younger travellers particularly drawn to this trend. In fact, 86 per cent of Gen Z and 81 per cent of Millennials are interested in a horror or gothic-themed holiday, suggesting these more ‘niche’ pursuits could become increasingly mainstream in 2027", he adds.

“As travellers look for new and memorable experiences, the paranormal offers a different way to discover a destination. In 2027, a holiday might be just as much about exploring the unknown as discovering somewhere new.”

What's more, there's also a lot of crossover between current trending destinations and those thought to excel when it comes to all things paranormal.

Pexels

Japan has been one of the most-coveted destinations of the last 12 months, and its Aokigahara forest has become synonymous with the tales of lingering spirits known as yurei.

At the other side of the world, Austin, Texas, is becoming one of the fastest-growing and most popular metropolitan areas in the United States. It's also home to The Driskill, a popular celebrity spot that's also known as one of the most haunted hotels in the country, with a number of ghostly backstories to its name.

Where holidays have, until now, been about switching off an incorporating a little relaxation into our lives - well, if this trend is anything to go by, perhaps it's about to become a whole lot easier to secure that beach lounger.

Why not read...

Want to see both sides of Ibiza? These luxury hotels helped me nail two holidays in one trip

Your biggest summer travel woes solved by an expert - from sleeping on planes to bloating

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



