How to get Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for free on release day

September 3 marks the release day for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and there is a way some players are able to play the game at no extra cost.

Warner Bros' studio Portkey Games, which has developed Harry Potter titles since Hogwarts Legacy released in 2022, is the developer behind the latest title and it's the first Quidditch specific game since Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup released 21 years ago.

The game goes live at 12pm BST, 7am ET and 4am PT for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One; the timings are slightly later for PC on Steam and Epic Games as it goes live at 2pm BST, 9am ET and 6am PT.

It will be released on Nintendo Switch during the holiday season.

There is a way that some players are able to play the game by not having to purchase the game itself.

Unusually for PlayStation's subscription service PS Plus, Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup will be available as a day one addition.

Players who subscribe to the lowest tier of the service usually get three new games for free every month to add to their library and keep as long as an active subscription remains and Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup is included as part of this for September.

For PS Plus subscribers of any tier, the game can be downloaded and installed at no additional cost and will remain free-to-access as long as there is an active PS Plus subscription.

Non-PS Plus subscribers will have to purchase the game.

The game will be available to download when it releases; the other two titles available alongside it, MLB: The Show 24 and Little Nightmares II are already available.

The free downloads are available through to September 30 so players have to get them by then to keep them.

When the first trailer dropped for Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup, it was met with a bit of a mixed reaction.

