Helldivers 2 players have created a black hole in the game which has consumed an entire alien colony and planet - but some are terrified of what might come next.



Players had been battling against the Terminid Supercolony on Meridia and appear to have beaten it.

The creation of a black hole in the game has been brewing, reports IGN, as players have been 'liberating' planets from a bug-like alien race known as the Terminids.

A large scale mission called 'Operation Valiant Enclosure' allowed for the creation of termicides which was successful to get rid of the colonies to begin with.

But the aliens then landed on Meridia and created a super colony, reproducing at an uncontrollable rate.

It was decided the only way to get rid of the colony was to inject lots of weaponised 'dark fluid' into the planet's crust which then formed a black hole and sucked the planet and the colony away.

On X / Twitter, the official Helldivers 2 account posted: "VICTORY. Helldivers, thanks to your valiant efforts the Terminid Supercolony on Meridia has been eradicated.

"All it took was courage, determination, and the total collapse of the planet into a black hole. A brave sacrifice that has not seen any unforeseeable consequences."

But while some have been celebrating on social media, others are far more skeptical as to what it could lead to and question if it's even a black hole at all that's been created.

@Rokirtech said: "These scientists boasted about removing a whole planet from the space but what about after that? It was artificially created and there is high chances it's not even a black hole!

"It could be a passage or even door to endless horrors!

"The planet was maybe moved not destroyed!"

Campaigns such as these are said to have a habit of accelerating the arrival of a bigger and perviously hidden threat...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.