Hollow Knight: Silksong pricing and release time have both been revealed by developer Team Cherry - and gamers are all saying the same thing about it on social media.



Hollow Knight is a 2017 award-winning 2D action adventure game that takes players through a vast ruined kingdom of insects and heroes. It was a huge success because of its combat, visuals, atmosphere and music.

The sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, was announced back in February 2019 and there was even a playable demo at E3 that year. It's all been fairly quiet until Gamescom this year where there was the chance for players to play through a demo of it again along with news of a release date of 4 September.

Team Cherry has now confirmed the game will be available at 3pm BST (10am ET / 7am PT) on Thursday (4 September) and it will cost $19.99 / €19.99.

This was reposted in the Hollow Knight Subreddit and a lot of fans have been saying the same thing, especially about its price.

One user said: "This game is going to sell a billion copies. At this price, I might buy two!"

"The greatest game devs of all time just for their principles," a second added.

A third commented: "What in the actual f*** lol. Huge f****** respect."

"Solid W by devs," a fourth said.

And a fifth mused: "Omg what a win for all of gaming."

However some are annoyed there is no Australian specific information with Team Cherry being based there.

One said: "Adelaide devs and they can’t give us an AUD price? :("

And another commented: "Why am I, an Australian, having to convert the release times and prices into Australian.....on the release time and price announcement of an AUSTRALIAN VIDEO GAME."

