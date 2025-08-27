Lara Croft Tomb Raider Legend trilogy remaster 'teased' - and fans are losing it

Gamers are in meltdown over claims the official Tomb Raider social media account has been teasing about rumoured remasters of Legend, Anniversary and Underworld.

Since Crystal Dynamics regained the Tomb Raider IP when Embracer Group bought the franchise from Square Enix in 2022, there have been two remastered collections of earlier entires in the series - Tomb Raider I-III Remastered and Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered which have gone down incredibly well with fans.

It's been rumoured for a while that Crystal Dynamics could remaster the next entries in the series that followed which make up the Legend trilogy, also known as the LAU trilogy as it includes Legend, Anniversary and Underworld.

And a Redditor has noticed a number of recent social media posts from the official Tomb Raider account are focused on Underworld.

At the time of writing, Tomb Raider's most recent post is a deep dive into how a 1:4 scale statue was made based on a scene from Underworld.

One just before that showed Lara Croft's character model in Underworld with the caption: "From 7,000 polygons in Legend to over 32,000 in Underworld, Lara Croft's drastic change earner her a Guinness World Record in 2010 for 'most detailed video game character'."

And another recent one said: "Tomb Tours is BACK and we Arte heading to the Mediterranean in Tomb Raider: Underworld."

That's a lot of Underworld references being made there.

The Redditor theorises this could be the account hinting that Underworld is among the games being remastered as part of the Legend trilogy which could release next year. This theory has been widely shared across social media too.

And others in the comments on the thread in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit have been sharing their thoughts.

One commented: "Where new Tomb Raider."

"I hope we get official confirmation of the Tomb Raider Legend trilogy remaster soon," another shared.

A third said: "Maybe at the rumoured Nintendo Direct next month."

"I think it would be logical to release another trilogy after two collections of three games and then also re-release the reboot trilogy (these games are not available on the Switch)," thought a fourth.

And a fifth said: "I'm hopeful but also tempering any expectations in case of well, nothing. BUT we've had the remastered classics already which is great so it's definitely a good chance of LAU getting them!"

Remasters of Legend, Anniversary and Underworld have not been confirmed.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.