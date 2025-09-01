Donald Trump posts picture amid health speculation but there's one problem with it

Speculation around the health of US president Donald Trump has been rife on social media, as he hasn’t spoken in front of a camera for a number of days.

As speculation has swirled , a close eye has been kept on Trump’s social media as people look for “proof” that he is OK.

But, one post on 31 August seemed to backfire – in it, Trump shared an image of himself playing golf with former football coach Jon Gruden.

Trump captioned it: “Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden – A really nice guy, and true character!”

However, people were quickly able to ascertain that Trump had actually played golf with Gruden more than a week ago on August 23.

And, it didn’t take long for that point to be made.

Retired US Navy officer Travis Akers wrote: “I’m not a conspiracy theory guy, but if you’re fighting off increasing rumors that you may have suffered a major medical episode and to disprove that rumor and provide proof of life, you post a picture of allegedly playing golf with Jon Gruden today, it would be beneficial to post one that wasn’t from August 23rd.”

Another person asked: “Is it not very bizarre to any reporter that Trump/The WH and their allies are trying to pass off a photo of Trump and Gruden as having been taken today, and not last week?”

However, the image did appear to fool some who believed the picture was more recent.

“BREAKING: President Trump's health is doing just fine. Liberals were wrong,” someone suggested.

Another claimed: “While Democrats swore Trump was having a medical emergency, he was out golfing with Jon Gruden!

“He’s at the TOP OF HIS GAME!”

Indy100 has reached out to the White House for comment.

