Hollow Knight: Silksong Gamescom demo leaks have already got fans losing their minds

Hollow Knight: Silksong has a playable demo that's live right now at Gamescom - and leaks of it have already started being shared by those who have been hands-on with it online.



Fans have been losing their minds over them in the Silksong Subreddit.

Gamescom Opening Night Live (ONL) host Geoff Keighley shared a long-awaited update on the most Wishlisted game on Steam of all time.

During the presentation on Tuesday (19 August) night, he said: "For six years, Team Cherry has been crafting Hollow Knight: Silksong. Tonight, I can finally definitively tell you, that Silksong is 100 per cent actually launching this year."

Around 30 seconds of brand new gameplay was shown too.

Team Cherry is also hosting a YouTube premiere on its channel on Thursday (21 August) when more about the game will be revealed.

A demo of Hollow Knight: Silksong is also available at Nintendo and Xbox booths at Gamescom - and a number of gamers have posted videos of it in the Silksong Subreddit.

One of the first and most interacted posts came shortly before the ONL announcement, showing 18 seconds of gameplay at the Silksong Switch 2 booth where there are a number of consoles set up ready for gamers to check it out.

And fans have been going wild in the comments.

One user commented: "THE SILKSOOOONG."

A second mused: "I think it will be the 'old demo' (ie Moss Grotto and Deep Docks) but on the 2025 build of the game. It's really smart. They can show the current state of the game without spoiling the new areas."

"Breaking news: Silksong might actually release!" a third exclaimed.

A fourth said: "This seems like a new demo because the weber door is locked."

And a fifth posted a meme of Hornet with the 'absolute cinema' caption and said: "SKONG RAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA RAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA."

More and more videos keep emerging in the Silkong Subreddit.

