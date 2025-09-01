People think this tiny detail is a sign an 'intern' is writing Trump's posts for him

People think this one small detail in Donald Trump ’s posts suggests an “intern” is writing them for him.

It has long been known that Trump has previously dictated his social media posts to his staff (capital letters, exclamation marks and all), but amid ongoing questions around his health , some have speculated that now he is not writing his own posts at all.

On X/Twitter, rumours have been swirling about Trump’s physical and mental well-being after he was missing from public for a stretch of several days.

Throughout that time, however, posts on his Truth Social account have continued to roll in, and people are scrutinising them with even more intensity.

One person noted that for the third time in one day, Trump had signed off a post writing “President DJT”, which they claimed was out of character.

“Third time he’s signed as ‘President DJT’ today, despite not having signed off a tweet like that in ages.

“Seems like some intern trying his hardest but not getting the voice down,” they wrote.

Others appear to agree that his style his changed recently.

Someone else said: “Hmm the style here seems…off.”

Another asked: “So we’re supposed to believe that the Truth Social posts over the last couple days that aren’t filled with terrible spelling and grammar, random capitalization and quotation marks where they don’t belong, with no threats or personal insults, are actually being written by Trump?”

One person posed: “Who thinks that Trump isn’t writing his own Social Media post?”

Another even argued: “It’s weird how Gavin Newsom’s team is better at pretending to be Trump than Trump’s team.”





