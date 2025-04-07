Brand new Hollow Knight: Silksong screenshots and details quietly 'released'

Brand new screenshots and details of the highly-anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong seem to have been quietly posted on Nintendo Japan's website, it's claimed.

Hollow Knight is a 2017 award-winning 2D action adventure game that takes players through a vast ruined kingdom of insects and heroes. It was developed by Team Cherry and was a huge success because of its combat, visuals, atmosphere and music.

The sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, was announced back in February 2019 but there has only been a couple of trailers and a look at some gameplay since.

However the game was recently confirmed to be releasing at some point in 2025 during Nintendo's Switch 2 livestream event as one of the titles releasing on the console.

And now Mossbag, a popular YouTuber among Hollow Knight fans, spotted what he said are three brand new screenshots on Nintendo Japan's Silksong product page.

Mossbag posted the screenshots on X / Twitter and said: "The first shot is of Bellhart, a city we first saw in the 2019 reveal trailer. It has seen quite the transformation!

"Second shot is the Lace fight. It's also seen some changes since its 2019 reveal. But we've seen a more recent image of it from PlayStation.

"And we also have a shot of the starting room. Not much has really changed since the 2019 shot. We also have a shot of this from PlayStation as well."

The Nintendo Japan page also said the game will be releasing on Switch 2 with no mention of the original Switch, leading to speculation among some in the comments of Mossbag's post the game will only run on the new console out of Nintendo's products.

It's not been confirmed if these screenshots are new and it's not yet officially known if Hollow Knight: Silksong will run on the original Switch or not.

Elsewhere, Bungie revealing Marathon gameplay has fans hyped and Nintendo has broken its silence on the controversy surrounding the price of some Switch 2 games.

