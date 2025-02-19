Hollow Knight: Silksong fans in meltdown as game 'removed' from huge gaming site

Fans eagerly awaiting the long overdue release of Hollow Knight: Silksong were given a huge scare after the game was seemingly taken down from a major gaming site.

Hollow Knight is a 2017 award-winning 2D action adventure title that takes players through a vast ruined kingdom of insects and heroes. It was developed by Team Cherry and was a huge success because of its combat, visuals, atmosphere and music.

The sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, was announced back in February 2019 but there have only been a couple of trailers and a look at some gameplay since. That's not much to go on considering it was first revealed six years ago now...

And fans were given a huge scare after one eagled-eyed Redditor posted in the Hollow Knight Subreddit that Silksong had been taken down from the Nintendo website.

The Redditor posted a screenshot of what they said was the listing for Hollow Knight: Silksong on the Nintendo store and it was replaced with an image of Wario with the caption: "Whoops! The info you're looking for can't be found!"

Fans in the comments lost their minds at the prospect of the game being potentially cancelled.

But the listing has since been restored (it's understood the downtime was very temporary) so Hollow Knight fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief.

It's not known exactly why this happened.

Recently, Matthew Griffin, who does marketing and publishing for Hollow Knight: Silksong, confirmed the game is still being worked on and posted on X / Twitter: "Yes the game is real, progressing and will release."

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans have been waiting so long for any kind of update that something rather small such as this is really exciting.



That's because this game is one of the most highly-anticipated games out there right now.

The game's bio on Steam said: "Play as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, and adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song! Captured and brought to this unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak.

"Journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past."

The game does not yet have a release date.

