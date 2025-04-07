'Finally': Bungie revealing Marathon gameplay has fans hyped

Bungie has confirmed when it is revealing gameplay from its upcoming Marathon game and fans are incredibly hyped for it.

Marathon is an upcoming team-based PvP (player versus player) extraction shooter and the first completely new project from the studio that created Halo and Destiny in more than a decade.

The studio set an extensive alternate reality game where fans had to work together to work out a cryptic message from Bungie and it turned out to be about Marathon.

Bungie developers will premiere gameplay from Marathon on Saturday (April 12) at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Fans are hyped for the gameplay trailer for Bungie's latest game Marathon / Screenshot from Bungie

Marathon's full bio said: "Set on the mysterious planet of Tau Ceti IV, Marathon will see players inhabit the bodies of Runners, cybernetic mercenaries who have been designed to survive the planet's harsh environments.

"While exploring the lost colony that once inhabited the surface, players will search for valuable loot including new weapons and gear."



And fans can't wait to see what's in store.

"LET THEM COOK," one commented.

Another said: "WE DID IT CHAT!"

One said: "The true Destiny killer."

"Please do not disappoint, we need a new fun multiplayer shooter game so badly," another commented.

One said: "Ready for this!"

Another posted a meme that said: "This is where the fun begins."

"LETS GOOOOOO," one commented.

And another said: "It's finally happening 👀"

However some have urged others to be more cautious.



One said: "Everyone should be on the side of caution when it comes to Marathon. Bungie can't be trusted with their egregious monetisation tactics. Look at what they did to Destiny!"

"Hmmmmmmmm," another said.

Elsewhere, Nintendo has addressed backlash to its games costing up to $90 and Sabrina Carpenter's Fortnite skins have been officially revealed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.