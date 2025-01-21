Hollow Knight: Silksong developer finally breaks silence on highly-anticipated game

A developer from the studio behind the upcoming Hollow Knight: Silksonggame has given a long overdue update on the follow-up to the cult classic.

Hollow Knight is a 2017 award-winning 2D action adventure title that takes players through a vast ruined kingdom of insects and heroes. It was developed by Team Cherry and was a huge success because of its combat, visuals, atmosphere and music.

The sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, was announced back in February 2019 but there has only been a couple of trailers and a look at some gameplay since.

That's not much considering it was first revealed six years ago now...

There had been a theory doing the rounds that a developer changing their profile picture and name on X / Twitter were intentional clues that more info on the game would be revealed on April 2 during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event.

While this was confirmed to be false, a developer has now finally reassured fans the game is still being worked on and hasn't been forgotten.

Matthew Griffin, who does marketing and publishing for Hollow Knight: Silksong, replied to a Tweet and said: "Yes the game is real, progressing and will release."

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans have been waiting so long for any kind of update that something rather small such as this is really exciting.



That's because this game is one of the most highly-anticipated games out there right now.

The game's bio on Steam said: "Play as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, and adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song! Captured and brought to this unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak.

"Journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past."

The game does not yet have a release date.

