Mohg, Lord of Blood is a Demigod Boss in Elden Ring that must be completed to access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC - even though he is an optional boss in the main storyline.

Mohg is located in Mohgwyn Palace; he is a powerful spellcaster with a focus on bleed inflicting spells and has powerful melee attacks.

Mohgwyn Palace can be seen in the distance when exploring the Siofra River, it cannot be reached from the well.

The palace region can only be entered from a PvP quest from Varre or finding a siding gate teleporter in Consecrated Snowfield on the western side.

The closest Site of Grace is Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint, multiplayer is allowed for the boss and Spirit Ashes can be summoned.

As he's encountered towards the end of the game, Mohg is one of the hardest optional bosses.

To prepare, players will want high defence, a good 100 per cent physical block shield and armour with robustness to fire and physical attacks - defensive talismans should be considered too.

An item called Mohg's Shackle is extremely useful for this encounter; it temporarily stuns the boss and makes the first part of the fight easier before he gets stronger in the second phase - it cannot be used in the second part when he sprouts wings and can fly.

Mohg's Shackle can be found in one of the lowest points of the sewer in the swampy area with giant lobsters in Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, also known as Leyndell Sewers.

The Purifying Crystal Tear is useful too.

It will lessen the impact of a powerful health-draining attack that Mohg does when he is around half health; it's dropped by Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger at the Second Church of Marika in Altus Plateau.

Lots of healing and blood loss prevention items are advised, along with using cold and blood loss effects and using Mimic Tear when required.

Mohg is weak to Hemorrhage, physical attacks and Gravity spells but immune to Fire, Frostbite, Scarlet Rot, and Poison.

The boss has a number of attacks to be on the lookout for.

Elden Ring - Mohg, Lord of Blood Boss Fight (4K 60FPS) www.youtube.com

Bloodflame Talons - Mohg will swipe his left arm and create three big slashes that explode and cause damage. Roll away from the attack before the explosion to negate this.

Bloodboon - an opening appears above Mohg, which he sticks his hand into then splashes players with bloodflame. Bloodboon can be done in several ways but the most used are the horizontal arc and the bloodflame rain. It can be dodged by rolling into it while avoiding the flame on the ground. Bloodflame rain only happens when players get too close to Mohg. Before dodging it, circle him and land a few hits on his back, then run away.

Spear Swings - these happen in three-to-four-hit combos that can be dodged by rolling through every swing.

Thrust - Mohg will hold his spear horizontally and charge. If the attack is dodged, there is a big chance to make a dent in Mohg's health.

Ritual Countdown - Mohg will start putting rings around the player until there are three; the boss is vulnerable during this.

Blood Ritual - this is Mohg's most dangerous attack by far in which he will shout 'Nihil' three times, one for each ring surrounding the player from Ritual Countdown. It causes big damage to the player while restoring the boss's health. This is where the Purifying Crystal Tear can really help.

Airborne Assault - during the second phase, Mohg will fly away from players before darting back down at them. A tip is to roll through the attack and not away from it.

It's best to not stay in his melee range too long or else you could get caught in his bender of melee attacks and die to stray bleed damage.

It's best to run away and bait out slower attacks for slow building damage such as Bleed.

Defeating Mohg results in Remembrance of the Blood Lord, Mohg's Great Rune and is a huge step on the way to being able to access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

