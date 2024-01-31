Kevin Conroy’s 'final scene' as Batman called a ‘slap in the face to his legacy’

*Contains spoilers for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League*



Batman fans have accused a scene from new video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League of disrespecting the legacy of the late voice actor Kevin Conroy.

Conroy died in November 2022 at the age of 66. He was known for voicing Batman in a number of animations and other projects - and has been called the 'best depiction' of the character.

One of his final vocal performance features in the game. However, a new clip from the game shows Batman being killed off by Harley Quinn.

Footage obtained by the YouTuber Dan Allen Gaming shows the hero laid down on a park bench by King Shark.

This version of the Dark Knight has been turned evil by Brainiac and can be seen bloodied and with purple eyes in the clip, before being shot by Quinn.

The new game is set to be released on February 2, and plenty of Batman fans aren't happy about the manner of Batman's exit in the comments section of the clip posted on YouTube.

Some accused it of "disrespecting" the legacy of voice artist Conroy, with one writing: “This is a massive disrespect for Kevin Conroy and any Batman fans. There is no reason to play or support this game.”

Another wrote: “Even if Kevin Conroy hadn’t passed away, this still would have been the most disrespectful way to send off Arkham Batman.”

The voice actor died from cancer in 2022 Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

One more commented: “Harley killing off the guy who kept sparing her throughout the Arkham series and saying he causes mental and emotional damages like Batman’s the real villain was beyond disrespectful.”

He first played the character in 1992's Batman: The Animated Series, before lending his talents to other animated shows, games and films.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not be the last time that fans will get to hear Conroy’s vocals as Batman.

AsIGN reports, Conroy’s vocals will appear in Batman: The Animated Series in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3.

The publication also reports that Conway recorded lines before he died for upcoming animated series Batman: Caped Crusader. However, it’s not confirmed whether he recorded lines as Batman or another character.

