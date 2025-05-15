Square Enix has shared new screenshots from the upcoming Kingdom Hearts IV title and fans are impressed with what they've seen, with one social media user going as far as saying "holy s***, that looks beautiful".

It was confirmed on May 14Kingdom Hearts IV was still being worked on after continued silence about the title - at the same time, it was announced another game in the series, the mobile game Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, was cancelled.

Now on the official Kingdom Hearts social media pages, new screenshots have been shared along with more of an in-depth update for players.

"We're currently working hard on Kingdom Hearts IV and will continue pouring ourselves into the game's development," the post said. "We're dedicated to making this an experience that lives up to your expectations!

"We've seen how excited you are and we are truly grateful from the bottom of our hearts. We are equally excited and can't wait to share more about Kingdom Hearts IV when the time is right. Until then, we appreciate your patience. Thank you for your continued support."

And fans have been reacting to the screenshots. "These look amazing," one commented.

Another said: "AWESOME!!!!!!"

One shared: "Yea I will definitely have the PS5 Pro for this."

"Bless up, thank you for providing an update," another commented.

One said: "THIS LOOKS SO BEAUTIFUL YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO."

And another commented: "I will make sure I play every Kingdom Hearts game before this comes out 😭😭😭 I. WILL. BE. THERE!"

Fans have also been reacting to the new screenshots on the Kingdom Hearts Subreddit.

ActionFilmsFan1995 said: "Holy s***! That looks beautiful! Also playable Mickey?! Also BUILD?! What does that mean?!"

Worried-Advisor-7054 said: "Those are some weird a** heartless!"

metros86 said: "Sora wearing Chucks is crazy."

PfeiferWolf said: "Graphics are still evidently WIP [work in progress] but the screenshots are very much appreciated."

RJE808 said: "WHAT THE F***."

Elsewhere from Indy100, a new Lara Croft Tomb Raider game could finally get a long awaited update very soon and a The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered player was left 'heartbroken' as an iconic gag has been ruined.

